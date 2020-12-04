WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily Game

2-5-6

(two, five, six)

Hit 5

11-16-27-29-32

(eleven, sixteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

Keno

01-04-06-07-09-14-20-24-42-43-46-48-53-56-58-60-61-65-72-77

(one, four, six, seven, nine, fourteen, twenty, twenty-four, forty-two, forty-three, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-five, seventy-two, seventy-seven)

Match 4

01-16-19-21

(one, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

Mega Millions

03-19-24-44-50, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3

(three, nineteen, twenty-four, forty-four, fifty; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $244 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $243 million