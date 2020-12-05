Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Health care workers and nursing home residents will be first in line to get the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available in Idaho in the next few weeks. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says the state could get its first allotment of about 13,600 doses of the vaccine as soon as Dec. 15, with as much as 75,000 additional doses possible over the following two weeks. That’s still far short of the number needed to vaccinate all of Idaho’s frontline health care workers and long-term care residents and staff. But state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn says vaccine production is expected to ramp up quickly in the weeks and months ahead.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A high-ranking Idaho elected official who has spoken out against using federal money to help people through the economic pain caused by the pandemic received more than $300,000 from a federal coronavirus relief program to aid a business she owns. Information released by the federal government shows Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin accepted $314,727 under the Paycheck Protection Program. The two loans were received by her Idaho Falls-based wholesale transmission-parts business. She said this week she took the loans to keep as many people working as possible. Other elected officials in the state have taken smaller loans for their businesses.

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado judge set a $5 million bond on Friday for a man who is accused of kidnapping and murdering a 12-year-old girl in 1984. Prosecutors say there is enough circumstantial evidence to charge 69-year-old Steve Pankey with the killing of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews. Weld County Assistant District Attorney Robb Miller referred to several instances of behavior over the years that he says implicates Pankey. Pankey’s defense attorney Anthony Viorst says all of the information presented had nothing to do with the actual murder of Matthews. Pankey is facing two first-degree murder charges, two violent crime charges and one second-degree kidnapping charge. All are felonies.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The search continued Friday for two people missing after a landslide slammed into a neighborhood in Haines, Alaska, earlier this week. The debris field estimated to be 600 feet wide took out four homes. Missing were David Simmons, who owned one of those homes, and Jenae Larson, who rented an apartment above Simmons’ garage. He is a world traveler from California who recently settled in Haines, following his cousin who opened up restaurants after appearing on the Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars.” Larson is a recent graduate of the University of Idaho and was in her first year of teaching kindergarten in Haines, her hometown.