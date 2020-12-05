Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DALLAS, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Medical Board has suspended the license of a doctor who said he refuses to wear a mask in his clinic west of Salem and encouraged others to not wear masks. KGW-TV reports Dr. Steven LaTulippe told a pro-Trump rally in November that he and his staff do not wear masks while working in their Dallas clinic. A state order requires health care workers to wear face coverings in health care settings to help stem the spread of COVID-19. The medical board voted Thursday to suspend LaTulippe’s license immediately. LaTulippe did not answer a phone call from the media outlet on Friday seeking comment.

WEST LINN, Ore. (AP) — The West Linn police chief placed on administrative leave in April after the City Council hired a firm to investigate how the city handled a Portland resident’s wrongful arrest and discrimination allegations against the police has been fired. The City of West Linn says Terry Kruger was separated from his employment on Friday. The city says Kruger will be offered three months of severance pay under the terms of his employment agreement. City Manager Jerry Gabrielatos says he believes that new leadership within the city’s police department will help the community move forward. Acting Chief Peter Mahuna will continue in his interim role and a search will begin for a permanent chief.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — As Oregon reached a new record number for reported daily COVID-19 cases and deaths, lawmakers, advocates and others continue to call on Gov. Kate Brown to declare a special legislative session. The Oregon Health Authority on Friday reported 2,100 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths. The previous daily records has been 1,699 cases and 24 deaths. While health officials delivered the grim message that Oregon has surpassed 80,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, Oregon tenants are asking for the Legislature to act on a proposed eviction moratorium. The current eviction moratorium, which was ordered at the beginning of the pandemic, is scheduled to lapse on Dec. 31.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A former Oregon State University employee has filed a lawsuit saying he was fired because he took parental leave. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Joseph McQuillin was assistant director of facilities maintenance and custodial manager in the university’s department of recreational sports when his wife gave birth to premature twins in 2017. According to the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Eugene Wednesday, all required extended medical care so McQuillin filed for protected medical leave followed by sick child leave, which OSU approved. The suit says when he returned to work he was stripped of his supervisory duties and eventually was fired. OSU spokesperson Steve Clark says the university fully dispute the lawsuit’s allegations.