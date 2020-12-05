Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Eugene Omoruyi scored 22 points in his second straight strong game and No. 21 Oregon all but shut down Seton Hall star Sandro Mamukelashvili in an 83-70 victory. Oregon bounced back from an 83-75 loss to Missouri in its opener. The Ducks didn’t pull away until the last eight minutes, when they went on a 14-4 run and built a 16-point lead. It took Mamukelashvili 15 minutes to score, and that was a bank-in 3 from the wing. He didn’t score again until he dunked with about five minutes left. Seton Hall is off to its worst start since 1982-83. Shavar Reynolds Jr. led the Pirates with 17 points.

SEATTLE (AP) — If anyone can relate to the situation currently facing the New York Giants it’s Pete Carroll. A decade ago Carroll was in his first season in Seattle. And for the entirety of that season the NFC West was an ongoing punchline because of its futility that ended with the Seahawks winning the division title with a losing record. It sounds awfully familiar to the NFC East this year, which the Giants currently lead at 4-7 heading into Sunday’s matchup against the NFC West-leading Seahawks. The Giants have rebounded from their 0-5 start by winning four of their past six.

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — No. 21 Oregon will try to clean up its play as it prepares to face winless California in Berkeley. The Ducks have been plagued by miscues and costly turnovers, including in a 41-38 loss to rival Oregon State that dropped the Ducks in polls. The loss also cost the Ducks whatever shot they had at a spot in the College Football Playoff. The realistic goal for Oregon now is a Pac-12 championship.

SEATTLE (AP) — Stanford is on an unexpected extended road trip. Restrictions in Santa Clara County, California, meant the Cardinal spent this week in Seattle practicing ahead of Saturday’s football game against No. 23 Washington. Stanford will move on to Oregon next week to prepare for its game against Oregon State. Washington is more concerned with its status in the Pac-12 North race. The Huskies’ comeback win over Utah last week gave them the inside track at the division title and a spot in the conference title game.