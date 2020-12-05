Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Health workers, nursing homes at front of Idaho vaccine line

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Health care workers and nursing home residents will be first in line to get the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available in Idaho in the next few weeks. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says the state could get its first allotment of about 13,600 doses of the vaccine as soon as Dec. 15, with as much as 75,000 additional doses possible over the following two weeks. That’s still far short of the number needed to vaccinate all of Idaho’s frontline health care workers and long-term care residents and staff. But state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn says vaccine production is expected to ramp up quickly in the weeks and months ahead.

PAYCHECK PROTECTION-IDAHO

Idaho lieutenant governor got pandemic loans for business

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A high-ranking Idaho elected official who has spoken out against using federal money to help people through the economic pain caused by the pandemic received more than $300,000 from a federal coronavirus relief program to aid a business she owns. Information released by the federal government shows Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin accepted $314,727 under the Paycheck Protection Program. The two loans were received by her Idaho Falls-based wholesale transmission-parts business. She said this week she took the loans to keep as many people working as possible. Other elected officials in the state have taken smaller loans for their businesses.

MISSING GIRL-REMAINS FOUND

$5M bond for man accused of killing 12-year-old girl in 1984

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado judge set a $5 million bond on Friday for a man who is accused of kidnapping and murdering a 12-year-old girl in 1984. Prosecutors say there is enough circumstantial evidence to charge 69-year-old Steve Pankey with the killing of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews. Weld County Assistant District Attorney Robb Miller referred to several instances of behavior over the years that he says implicates Pankey. Pankey’s defense attorney Anthony Viorst says all of the information presented had nothing to do with the actual murder of Matthews. Pankey is facing two first-degree murder charges, two violent crime charges and one second-degree kidnapping charge. All are felonies.

ALASKA LANDSLIDES

Search continues for 2 missing after Alaska landslide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The search continued Friday for two people missing after a landslide slammed into a neighborhood in Haines, Alaska, earlier this week. The debris field estimated to be 600 feet wide took out four homes. Missing were David Simmons, who owned one of those homes, and Jenae Larson, who rented an apartment above Simmons’ garage. He is a world traveler from California who recently settled in Haines, following his cousin who opened up restaurants after appearing on the Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars.” Larson is a recent graduate of the University of Idaho and was in her first year of teaching kindergarten in Haines, her hometown.

FATAL WRONG-WAY CRASH

Driver pleads not guilty in fatal wrong-way crash on I-90

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A woman accused of causing a fatal crash while driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 pleaded not guilty in court. Christine Cann was charged with felony vehicular manslaughter after a head-on collision that killed Spokane Valley resident Jeremy Scherer on Sept. 11. Cann could face to up to 15 years in prison. Police said Cann was driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-90 around 12:30 p.m. when her 2020 Toyota RAV4 hit Scherer’s Chevy Sonic. The collision caused Scherer’s car to spin sideways, where he was struck on his driver’s side by another vehicle, Idaho State Police reported. Scherer died of his injuries.

WATER SUPPLY RULE

Army Corps withdraws plan to charge for reservoir water

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s attorney general says the Army Corps of Engineers has reversed course on an Obama-era proposal to charge for water drawn from reservoirs that the Corps manages. North Dakota Republican Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem headed the effort that was also backed by attorneys general from Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. They sent a letter last year to the Trump administration asking that the proposal be withdrawn. Stenehjem said it would have usurped states’ authority over their own water. He says that in North Dakota, 75% of Missouri River water could have been subjected to fees.