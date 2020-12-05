Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ANTI-MASK DOCTOR-LICENSE

Anti-mask doctor’s medical license suspended

DALLAS, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Medical Board has suspended the license of a doctor who said he refuses to wear a mask in his clinic west of Salem and encouraged others to not wear masks. KGW-TV reports Dr. Steven LaTulippe told a pro-Trump rally in November that he and his staff do not wear masks while working in their Dallas clinic. A state order requires health care workers to wear face coverings in health care settings to help stem the spread of COVID-19. The medical board voted Thursday to suspend LaTulippe’s license immediately. LaTulippe did not answer a phone call from the media outlet on Friday seeking comment.

POLICE CHIEF INVESTIGATION-FIRED

West Linn police chief on leave amid investigation fired

WEST LINN, Ore. (AP) — The West Linn police chief placed on administrative leave in April after the City Council hired a firm to investigate how the city handled a Portland resident’s wrongful arrest and discrimination allegations against the police has been fired. The City of West Linn says Terry Kruger was separated from his employment on Friday. The city says Kruger will be offered three months of severance pay under the terms of his employment agreement. City Manager Jerry Gabrielatos says he believes that new leadership within the city’s police department will help the community move forward. Acting Chief Peter Mahuna will continue in his interim role and a search will begin for a permanent chief.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon reaches new record of daily COVID-19 cases

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — As Oregon reached a new record number for reported daily COVID-19 cases and deaths, lawmakers, advocates and others continue to call on Gov. Kate Brown to declare a special legislative session. The Oregon Health Authority on Friday reported 2,100 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths. The previous daily records has been 1,699 cases and 24 deaths. While health officials delivered the grim message that Oregon has surpassed 80,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, Oregon tenants are asking for the Legislature to act on a proposed eviction moratorium. The current eviction moratorium, which was ordered at the beginning of the pandemic, is scheduled to lapse on Dec. 31.

PARENTAL LEAVE LAWSUIT

Ex-OSU employee says he was fired for taking parental leave

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A former Oregon State University employee has filed a lawsuit saying he was fired because he took parental leave. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Joseph McQuillin was assistant director of facilities maintenance and custodial manager in the university’s department of recreational sports when his wife gave birth to premature twins in 2017. According to the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Eugene Wednesday, all required extended medical care so McQuillin filed for protected medical leave followed by sick child leave, which OSU approved. The suit says when he returned to work he was stripped of his supervisory duties and eventually was fired. OSU spokesperson Steve Clark says the university fully dispute the lawsuit’s allegations.

WATER SUPPLY RULE

Army Corps withdraws plan to charge for reservoir water

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s attorney general says the Army Corps of Engineers has reversed course on an Obama-era proposal to charge for water drawn from reservoirs that the Corps manages. North Dakota Republican Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem headed the effort that was also backed by attorneys general from Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. They sent a letter last year to the Trump administration asking that the proposal be withdrawn. Stenehjem said it would have usurped states’ authority over their own water. He says that in North Dakota, 75% of Missouri River water could have been subjected to fees.

MOTHER SON-FATAL SHOOTING

Police investigating mother, son deaths as murder, suicide

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Police say they are investigating the shooting deaths of a mother and son at a home in Eugene as a probable murder and suicide. KTVL-TV reports until an autopsy is complete, investigators are not clear on who fired the gun. Police Chief Chris Skinner says the father of the family heard gunshots and ran from the house to call police shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday. A grandmother in the household was able to escape from the basement as police arrived, police said. Investigators believe a dispute took place before the shooting.

OREGON-BLACK TEEN KILLED

Fatal shooting of Black teen roils liberal town in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The killing of a young Black man last month by a white man who complained that he was playing loud music has roiled Ashland, Oregon. The slaying has forced the liberal college town famous for its Shakespeare festival to take a hard look at race relations. The Nov. 23 death of 19-year-old Aidan Ellison added another name to the list of Black men and women whose killings have sparked a nationwide reckoning with racism. Robert Keegan fired a single shot into Ellison’s chest in a motel parking lot. He is being held without bail after pleading not guilty to second-degree murder, manslaughter and other charges.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISON DEATHS CASES

18th person with virus in Oregon Corrections custody dies

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a man who tested positive for the coronavirus while incarcerated at the Oregon State Correctional Institution in Salem has died. The state Department of Corrections said in a news release Thursday the man described only as between 80 and 90 died at a local hospital on Monday. He was the 18th person in state corrections custody to die after testing positive. In the Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report released Wednesday, a catalog of active outbreaks lists three state correctional facilities with the most cumulative cases including Snake River, Eastern Oregon, and Oregon State. Since Nov. 18, the report says over 1,200 COVID-19 cases have been recorded at the facilities.