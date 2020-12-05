Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NOTIFICATION APP

More than 1 million sign up for COVID-19 exposure app

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — More than 1 million Washingtonians have enabled a coronavirus exposure app in the first four days of the technology going live statewide. On Monday, the state joined more than a dozen states that have already enlisted the use of smartphone technology in the ongoing effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People with iPhones can enable the ‘exposure notifications’ feature that is already in their phone’s settings, and Android devices can download the app, called WA Notify. Use of the app is voluntary and users can opt out at any time.

TACOMA POLICE SHOOTING

Tacoma settles police shooting lawsuit for $8 million

SEATTLE (AP) — The city of Tacoma has agreed to an $8 million settlement for a man who was paralyzed and had his legs amputated after being shot by a police officer during a low-speed chase. The settlement Friday came two weeks into a federal civil rights trial that was being conducted on Zoom because of COVID-19 precautions. Than Orn was repeatedly shot by Officer Kristopher Clark in 2011 as officers tried to stop him for driving with his headlights off. Shortly before the settlement was reached, Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell acknowledged on the witness stand that the department violated policies during the pursuit.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Short-staffed care homes in Washington state to receive help

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Department of Social and Health Services has announced it will send teams of registered nurses and other health care workers to long-term care facilities across the state with staffing shortages caused by the pandemic. Under the state department plan, six “rapid response” teams will work at assisted-living facilities, nursing homes and other long-term care providers where employees tested positive for the virus or were quarantined. The state Department of Social and Health Services made the announcement Thursday after a surge of confirmed cases in long-term care facilities. Health officials have reported 431 long-term facilities with at least one COVID-19 infection each as of Thursday.

WATER SUPPLY RULE

Army Corps withdraws plan to charge for reservoir water

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s attorney general says the Army Corps of Engineers has reversed course on an Obama-era proposal to charge for water drawn from reservoirs that the Corps manages. North Dakota Republican Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem headed the effort that was also backed by attorneys general from Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. They sent a letter last year to the Trump administration asking that the proposal be withdrawn. Stenehjem said it would have usurped states’ authority over their own water. He says that in North Dakota, 75% of Missouri River water could have been subjected to fees.

BC-WA-CONVENTION CENTER-LOAN

King County offers $100M loan for Convention Center project

SEATTLE (AP) — King County Executive Dow Constantine has offered a $100 million loan to help keep a Washington State Convention Center expansion project in Seattle afloat. KING-TV reports Constantine announced the loan Thursday. An update sent late last month included a warning that if a solution to a $300 million funding gap wasn’t found by the end of 2020, the project would start shutting down and about 1,000 people could be out of work. The county’s loan won’t cover the $300 million shortfall, and will be paid back at 1% interest. But county leaders and construction managers hope the offer serves as a model for other financing opportunities. The proposal needs approval from the King County Council’s Executive Finance Committee.

FATAL WRONG-WAY CRASH

Driver pleads not guilty in fatal wrong-way crash on I-90

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A woman accused of causing a fatal crash while driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 pleaded not guilty in court. Christine Cann was charged with felony vehicular manslaughter after a head-on collision that killed Spokane Valley resident Jeremy Scherer on Sept. 11. Cann could face to up to 15 years in prison. Police said Cann was driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-90 around 12:30 p.m. when her 2020 Toyota RAV4 hit Scherer’s Chevy Sonic. The collision caused Scherer’s car to spin sideways, where he was struck on his driver’s side by another vehicle, Idaho State Police reported. Scherer died of his injuries.

GIANT HORNET TRAPS

Officials take down Asian giant hornet traps but keep watch

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — All Asian giant hornet traps in Washington state will be taken down by Dec. 23 in preparation for winter. Washington State Department of Agriculture spokesperson Karla Salp said Thursday that Asian giant hornet workers and drones are expected to die off this winter, and the queens will find a spot to hibernate. Although the traps won’t be in place, Salp said people should still report sightings to the department. The Asian giant hornet was first spotted in Washington state in 2019. Since then the WSDA has been on the hunt for the invasive species, which kills bees and takes the bee larvae to feed their own young.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PRISON GUARD FIRED

Prison guard says he was fired for Black Lives Matter shirt

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A newly hired-and-fired correctional officer is suing Washington’s Department of Corrections, saying he lost his job because he wore a “Black Lives Matter” shirt to work. The Seattle Times reports that Enow-Tambong Agbor-Baiyee was hired to work as an on-call guard at Airway Heights Corrections Center. He said in a federal lawsuit filed last week that during a six-week training program, an instructor and other trainees wore shirts that said “Police Lives Matter.” In response, Agbor-Baiyee, who is Black, first objected in writing and eventually wore one that said “Black Lives Matter.” He said he was subsequently fired and told he had been causing problems. The department declined to comment.

WASHINGTON SENATE-REPUBLICAN LEADER

Republican Sen. John Braun elected Senate minority leader

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican Sen. John Braun has been elected by his caucus to be the new Senate minority leader. Braun, of Centralia, replaces Sen. Mark Schoesler, who announced this week he was stepping down from his leadership role after eight years but would remain in the the chamber as a senator. Braun was unanimously elected to the leadership post during Wednesday’s Republican caucus vote, as were other caucus leaders. Sen. Ann Rivers was elected as caucus chair and Sen. Shelly Short was re-elected as floor leader. Sen. Keith Wagoner will step into Rivers’ place as floor whip.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-AIRPLANE-ARREST

Police: Couple flew to Hawaii despite positive virus tests

HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities say a couple were arrested at a Hawaii airport after traveling on a flight from the U.S. mainland despite knowing they were infected with COVID-19. The Kauai Police Department says Wesley Moribe and Courtney Peterson were arrested on suspicion of second-degree reckless endangering. Officials say Moribe and Peterson took COVID-19 tests in Seattle and received their positive results while flying to San Francisco. Officials say they were both asked to isolate but they decided to continue on to Hawaii where they live. Peterson did not immediately return voicemail messages seeking comment. A phone number associated with Moribe had been disconnected.