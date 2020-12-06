Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Soldiers triage patients in the parking lot of an urgent-care clinic in Boise, Idaho, revamped into a facility for coronavirus patients as infections and deaths surge. Health officials say Idaho’s attempt to hold the coronavirus in check is failing. In a conservative state where many are resisting pandemic restrictions, a crush of COVID-19 patients is straining intertwined health care systems. They’ve halted elective surgeries to save bed space and available staff, who also are getting sick. Officials fear a post-Thanksgiving surge of infections that could force difficult choices about what to do with patients when there’s no more room or anyone available to treat them.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Forty years ago, Brett Woolley’s dad was shot in the parking lot of a small-town bar in the Idaho mountains. The shooter crossed the street to the only other bar in town, ordered a drink and declared that he “just killed a man.” Then he disappeared. As days turned into years, Woolley accepted the likelihood that his father’s murderer would never be found. But that changed last fall when authorities arrested a former pro rodeo rider named Walter Mason in Texas. Lawyers say the 87-year-old may never be fit to stand trial. Woolley is trying again to come to terms with his father’s death and the legends that sprang up around the crime.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has vowed to fight the rapid sale of the National Archives facility in Seattle. He says it’s “outrageous” that there wasn’t more public notice given about an Oct. 1 meeting where federal officials fast-tracked the process. The 10-acre site contains the history of 272 federally recognized tribes, including drafts of many tribal treaties and only a tiny fraction of the material has been digitized. Under an accelerated timeline, a real estate broker will be hired this month and the property sale will happen by spring. The archives will be moved to facilities in California and Missouri.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Health care workers and nursing home residents will be first in line to get the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available in Idaho in the next few weeks. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says the state could get its first allotment of about 13,600 doses of the vaccine as soon as Dec. 15, with as much as 75,000 additional doses possible over the following two weeks. That’s still far short of the number needed to vaccinate all of Idaho’s frontline health care workers and long-term care residents and staff. But state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn says vaccine production is expected to ramp up quickly in the weeks and months ahead.