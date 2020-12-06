Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has vowed to fight the rapid sale of the National Archives facility in Seattle. He says it’s “outrageous” that there wasn’t more public notice given about an Oct. 1 meeting where federal officials fast-tracked the process. The 10-acre site contains the history of 272 federally recognized tribes, including drafts of many tribal treaties and only a tiny fraction of the material has been digitized. Under an accelerated timeline, a real estate broker will be hired this month and the property sale will happen by spring. The archives will be moved to facilities in California and Missouri.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a corrections officer at the Spokane County Jail fatally shot a woman in the facility’s lobby. The Spokesman-Review reports that the shooting happened late Friday after the woman entered the jail’s lobby with a knife. The woman repeatedly pressed a button to be buzzed into the facility around 8 p.m. and then began pounding on the door. Jail Director Mike Sparber says the receptionist called a sergeant and unlocked the door in the moments before the shooting. The names of the corrections officer and the woman have not been released. Washington State Patrol is investigating.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Soldiers triage patients in the parking lot of an urgent-care clinic in Boise, Idaho, revamped into a facility for coronavirus patients as infections and deaths surge. Health officials say Idaho’s attempt to hold the coronavirus in check is failing. In a conservative state where many are resisting pandemic restrictions, a crush of COVID-19 patients is straining intertwined health care systems. They’ve halted elective surgeries to save bed space and available staff, who also are getting sick. Officials fear a post-Thanksgiving surge of infections that could force difficult choices about what to do with patients when there’s no more room or anyone available to treat them.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. House has passed a bill to reduce the deadliness of landslides a day after one in Alaska, though the motivation for the proposed law came from a 2014 Washington state landslide. The bill, which passed on Thursday, was initially introduced in 2016, two years after the Oso landslide killed 43 people. Washington Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene, who introduced the bill, says its provisions would help broaden scientific knowledge about landslides and develop better protocols on how best to respond to them. On Saturday, authorities in Alaska continued the search for two people missing after a landslide slammed into a neighborhood in Haines earlier this week.