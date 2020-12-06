Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Chase Garbers threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Nikko Remigio and ran for a short score, and California earned its first victory of the season by beating No. 21 Oregon 21-17. Oregon got the ball back with 2:01 left and Tyler Shough marched the Ducks down the field, but his team gave the ball away once again in what has become a problematic pattern for the Ducks this season.

SEATTLE (AP) — Austin Jones rushed for a pair of first-half touchdowns, Davis Mills threw a 3-yard TD pass to Scooter Harrington early in the second half, and Stanford held off No. 23 Washington’s second-half comeback for a 31-26 win. A crazy week for Stanford that saw the Cardinal forced away from campus in California to continue their season ended with their first victory over the Huskies in Seattle since 2014. Washington will still likely have a chance at the Pac-12 North title if it can win at Oregon next week.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The big basketball matchup between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor is off. The game was scrapped less than 90 minutes before tip-off Saturday because of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Bulldogs program. The schools say one player and one nonplayer of the Gonzaga travel party tested positive. The unidentified player did not play in Wednesday’s game against West Virginia. Both teams decided to abandon the game after consulting with local health authorities and both team physicians. The game had been set for national television and was expected to draw big ratings. The two coaches are trying to reschedule the game.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ty Jordan ran for a career-high 167 yards and a touchdown to help Utah survive a late rally and beat Oregon State 30-24 for its first win of the season. The Utes (1-2, 1-2 Pac-12) piled up 229 rushing yards overall to snap a two-game losing streak. Jake Bentley added 174 yards and a touchdown through the air to lead Utah. Chance Nolan threw for 202 yards and a touchdown and added 36 yards on the ground in his first career start. It wasn’t quite enough for the Beavers (2-3, 2-3 Pac-12) to overcome a sluggish start on offense.