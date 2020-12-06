Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DOCTOR SUSPENDED

Oregon suspends license of doctor who refuses to wear mask

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Medical Board has suspended the medical license of a doctor who said at a pro-Trump rally that he doesn’t wear a mask at his Dallas, Oregon, clinic. KGW-TV reported Friday that Dr. Steven LaTulippe also said at the November rally that he also encourages others not to wear masks. A state order requires health care workers to wear a mask in health care settings. The medical board voted this week to suspend LaTulippe’s license immediately due to concerns about patient safety. LaTulippe did not respond to a request for comment from KGW-TV and has previously declined to comment.

MT. HOOD-CLIMBER FALL

Climber rescued from volcanic crevice on Mt. Hood

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A mountain climber has been rescued and will survive after falling into a volcanic crevice near the summit of Mt. Hood. Caroline Sundbaum, of Portland, injured her shoulder in Friday’s fall but was able to tie herself to a rope that was lowered to her by another climber who witnessed her fall. The crevice — called a fumarole — emits steam and volcanic gases on Mt. Hood, which is an active volcano. The 32-year-old fell about 15 feet (4.6 meters) into the fumarole, which was located at 11,200-foot (3,414-meters) of elevation.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PARENT PROTESTS

‘Our kids are the sacrifices’: Parents push schools to open

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Parents in the United States who are unhappy with distance learning are taking increasingly vocal roles in calling for more in-person instruction through grassroots organizing and legal challenges. The recent surge in coronavirus cases has brought a new round of school closings. Those have been followed by lawsuits brought by parents in states including New York, California and Pennsylvania. They argue remote learning is falling short of state standards and causing harm to students. The movement has gained substantial traction in Oregon. Parents there have organized protests including one at the state Capitol in October that drew hundreds.

NATIONAL ARCHIVES-PROPERTY SALE

Washington AG vows lawsuit over fast National Archives sale

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has vowed to fight the rapid sale of the National Archives facility in Seattle. He says it’s “outrageous” that there wasn’t more public notice given about an Oct. 1 meeting where federal officials fast-tracked the process. The 10-acre site contains the history of 272 federally recognized tribes, including drafts of many tribal treaties and only a tiny fraction of the material has been digitized. Under an accelerated timeline, a real estate broker will be hired this month and the property sale will happen by spring. The archives will be moved to facilities in California and Missouri.

POLICE CHIEF INVESTIGATION-FIRED

West Linn police chief on leave amid investigation fired

WEST LINN, Ore. (AP) — The West Linn police chief placed on administrative leave in April after the City Council hired a firm to investigate how the city handled a Portland resident’s wrongful arrest and discrimination allegations against the police has been fired. The City of West Linn says Terry Kruger was separated from his employment on Friday. The city says Kruger will be offered three months of severance pay under the terms of his employment agreement. City Manager Jerry Gabrielatos says he believes that new leadership within the city’s police department will help the community move forward. Acting Chief Peter Mahuna will continue in his interim role and a search will begin for a permanent chief.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon reaches new record of daily COVID-19 cases

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — As Oregon reached a new record number for reported daily COVID-19 cases and deaths, lawmakers, advocates and others continue to call on Gov. Kate Brown to declare a special legislative session. The Oregon Health Authority on Friday reported 2,100 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths. The previous daily records has been 1,699 cases and 24 deaths. While health officials delivered the grim message that Oregon has surpassed 80,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, Oregon tenants are asking for the Legislature to act on a proposed eviction moratorium. The current eviction moratorium, which was ordered at the beginning of the pandemic, is scheduled to lapse on Dec. 31.

PARENTAL LEAVE LAWSUIT

Ex-OSU employee says he was fired for taking parental leave

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A former Oregon State University employee has filed a lawsuit saying he was fired because he took parental leave. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Joseph McQuillin was assistant director of facilities maintenance and custodial manager in the university’s department of recreational sports when his wife gave birth to premature twins in 2017. According to the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Eugene Wednesday, all required extended medical care so McQuillin filed for protected medical leave followed by sick child leave, which OSU approved. The suit says when he returned to work he was stripped of his supervisory duties and eventually was fired. OSU spokesperson Steve Clark says the university fully dispute the lawsuit’s allegations.