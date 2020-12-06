Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NATIONAL ARCHIVES-PROPERTY SALE

Washington AG vows lawsuit over fast National Archives sale

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has vowed to fight the rapid sale of the National Archives facility in Seattle. He says it’s “outrageous” that there wasn’t more public notice given about an Oct. 1 meeting where federal officials fast-tracked the process. The 10-acre site contains the history of 272 federally recognized tribes, including drafts of many tribal treaties and only a tiny fraction of the material has been digitized. Under an accelerated timeline, a real estate broker will be hired this month and the property sale will happen by spring. The archives will be moved to facilities in California and Missouri.

FATAL JAIL SHOOTING

Corrections officer fatally shoots woman at Spokane jail

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a corrections officer at the Spokane County Jail fatally shot a woman in the facility’s lobby. The Spokesman-Review reports that the shooting happened late Friday after the woman entered the jail’s lobby with a knife. The woman repeatedly pressed a button to be buzzed into the facility around 8 p.m. and then began pounding on the door. Jail Director Mike Sparber says the receptionist called a sergeant and unlocked the door in the moments before the shooting. The names of the corrections officer and the woman have not been released. Washington State Patrol is investigating.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO HOSPITALS

Overtaxed Idaho health facilities on brink of rationing care

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Soldiers triage patients in the parking lot of an urgent-care clinic in Boise, Idaho, revamped into a facility for coronavirus patients as infections and deaths surge. Health officials say Idaho’s attempt to hold the coronavirus in check is failing. In a conservative state where many are resisting pandemic restrictions, a crush of COVID-19 patients is straining intertwined health care systems. They’ve halted elective surgeries to save bed space and available staff, who also are getting sick. Officials fear a post-Thanksgiving surge of infections that could force difficult choices about what to do with patients when there’s no more room or anyone available to treat them.

LANDSLIDE BILL

House passes bill to reduce deadliness of landslides

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. House has passed a bill to reduce the deadliness of landslides a day after one in Alaska, though the motivation for the proposed law came from a 2014 Washington state landslide. The bill, which passed on Thursday, was initially introduced in 2016, two years after the Oso landslide killed 43 people. Washington Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene, who introduced the bill, says its provisions would help broaden scientific knowledge about landslides and develop better protocols on how best to respond to them. On Saturday, authorities in Alaska continued the search for two people missing after a landslide slammed into a neighborhood in Haines earlier this week.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NOTIFICATION APP

More than 1 million sign up for COVID-19 exposure app

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — More than 1 million Washingtonians have enabled a coronavirus exposure app in the first four days of the technology going live statewide. On Monday, the state joined more than a dozen states that have already enlisted the use of smartphone technology in the ongoing effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People with iPhones can enable the ‘exposure notifications’ feature that is already in their phone’s settings, and Android devices can download the app, called WA Notify. Use of the app is voluntary and users can opt out at any time.

TACOMA POLICE SHOOTING

Tacoma settles police shooting lawsuit for $8 million

SEATTLE (AP) — The city of Tacoma has agreed to an $8 million settlement for a man who was paralyzed and had his legs amputated after being shot by a police officer during a low-speed chase. The settlement Friday came two weeks into a federal civil rights trial that was being conducted on Zoom because of COVID-19 precautions. Than Orn was repeatedly shot by Officer Kristopher Clark in 2011 as officers tried to stop him for driving with his headlights off. Shortly before the settlement was reached, Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell acknowledged on the witness stand that the department violated policies during the pursuit.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Short-staffed care homes in Washington state to receive help

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Department of Social and Health Services has announced it will send teams of registered nurses and other health care workers to long-term care facilities across the state with staffing shortages caused by the pandemic. Under the state department plan, six “rapid response” teams will work at assisted-living facilities, nursing homes and other long-term care providers where employees tested positive for the virus or were quarantined. The state Department of Social and Health Services made the announcement Thursday after a surge of confirmed cases in long-term care facilities. Health officials have reported 431 long-term facilities with at least one COVID-19 infection each as of Thursday.

WATER SUPPLY RULE

Army Corps withdraws plan to charge for reservoir water

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s attorney general says the Army Corps of Engineers has reversed course on an Obama-era proposal to charge for water drawn from reservoirs that the Corps manages. North Dakota Republican Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem headed the effort that was also backed by attorneys general from Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. They sent a letter last year to the Trump administration asking that the proposal be withdrawn. Stenehjem said it would have usurped states’ authority over their own water. He says that in North Dakota, 75% of Missouri River water could have been subjected to fees.

BC-WA-CONVENTION CENTER-LOAN

King County offers $100M loan for Convention Center project

SEATTLE (AP) — King County Executive Dow Constantine has offered a $100 million loan to help keep a Washington State Convention Center expansion project in Seattle afloat. KING-TV reports Constantine announced the loan Thursday. An update sent late last month included a warning that if a solution to a $300 million funding gap wasn’t found by the end of 2020, the project would start shutting down and about 1,000 people could be out of work. The county’s loan won’t cover the $300 million shortfall, and will be paid back at 1% interest. But county leaders and construction managers hope the offer serves as a model for other financing opportunities. The proposal needs approval from the King County Council’s Executive Finance Committee.

FATAL WRONG-WAY CRASH

Driver pleads not guilty in fatal wrong-way crash on I-90

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A woman accused of causing a fatal crash while driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 pleaded not guilty in court. Christine Cann was charged with felony vehicular manslaughter after a head-on collision that killed Spokane Valley resident Jeremy Scherer on Sept. 11. Cann could face to up to 15 years in prison. Police said Cann was driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-90 around 12:30 p.m. when her 2020 Toyota RAV4 hit Scherer’s Chevy Sonic. The collision caused Scherer’s car to spin sideways, where he was struck on his driver’s side by another vehicle, Idaho State Police reported. Scherer died of his injuries.