WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:Daily Game
5-3-5
(five, three, five)Hit 5
11-13-14-32-41
(eleven, thirteen, fourteen, thirty-two, forty-one)Keno
02-10-11-14-22-29-33-38-39-44-45-48-50-55-57-60-62-69-71-80
(two, ten, eleven, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-nine, seventy-one, eighty)Match 4
01-10-13-20
(one, ten, thirteen, twenty)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $264 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $262 million
