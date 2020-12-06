AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Sunday, Dec. 06.

Monday, Dec. 07 12:00 PM Dem Rep. Adam Smith discusses nuclear modernization on CSIS event – Center for Strategic and International Studies hosts online conversation with Democratic Rep. Adam Smith, who discusses nuclear modernization and arms control in 2021

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS, aschwartz@csis.org, 1 202 775 3242, https://twitter.com/handrewschwartz

https://www.csis.org/events/online-event-conversation-rep-adam-smith-nuclear-modernization-and-arms-control-2021

Tuesday, Dec. 08 CANCELED: DoD Secretary of Defense Maintenance Awards – CANCELED: Department of Defense (DoD) Secretary of Defense Maintenance Awards Banquet & Ceremony * Part of the DoD Maintenance Symposium and Defense Maintenance and Logistics Exhibition * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: The Davenport Grand, 333 W Spokane Falls Blvd, Spokane, WA

Weblinks: http://www.sae.org/attend/dod/attend/special-events, https://twitter.com/SAEIntl

Contacts: SAE events, CustomerService@sae.org, 1 724 776 4841