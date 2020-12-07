BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:35 p.m.

SEATTLE MAYOR

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, a moderate Democrat who faced criticism from the right and left this summer over her handling of policing protests and the city’s so-called “autonomous zone,” said Monday she will not run for re-election. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 620 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK TOLL ROUTES

SEATTLE — Transportation officials in Washington state have considered increasing toll route prices and other finances as the coronavirus pandemic resulted in lower revenues previously expected to help pay off larger road projects. SENT: 310 words.

SPORTS

FBN GIANTS ANALYSIS

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — There was a point earlier in the season when the eventual winner of the then-horrid NFC East was being viewed as future fodder for the wild-card games. SENT: 700 words.

BKC T25 COLLEGE BKB POLL

Gonzaga and Baylor remained atop the AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll Monday after their hotly anticipated weekend game in Indianapolis was called off about 90 minutes before tipoff because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Bulldogs’ program. SENT: 550 words. With AP photos.

BBA MARINERS HANIGER: Haniger, Mariners agree to $3.01M deal, avoid arbitration.

IN BRIEF

SURFER SHARK BITE: Surfer bitten by shark at popular Oregon surfing spot.

JAIL SHOOTING FATAL: Spokane jail officer fatally shot woman in facility lobby.