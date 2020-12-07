Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a city council member in a small community along the central Oregon coast has been killed during an attempted burglary. Mark Campbell, 66, died from injuries he received when fighting an intruder, The Oregonian reports. Dispatchers from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday from a woman who said her husband was fighting the intruder. Campbell was dead when deputies arrived. No suspects have been arrested. The victim was a long-time member of the Waldport City Council and prominent local business figure who co-owned the Crestview Golf Course.

UNDATED (AP) — The first report cards of the new school year are arriving with a lot more Fs than usual, and it’s not just parents who are getting distressed. School districts from coast to coast have reported the number of students failing classes has risen by as many as two or three times — a sign of the struggles many students are having with distance learning, particularly English language learners, those with disabilities and other disadvantaged students. Educators see a number of factors at play: Students learning from home skip assignments — or school altogether. Internet access is limited or inconsistent, making it difficult to complete and upload assignments.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Medical Board has suspended the medical license of a doctor who said at a pro-Trump rally that he doesn’t wear a mask at his Dallas, Oregon, clinic. KGW-TV reported Friday that Dr. Steven LaTulippe also said at the November rally that he also encourages others not to wear masks. A state order requires health care workers to wear a mask in health care settings. The medical board voted this week to suspend LaTulippe’s license immediately due to concerns about patient safety. LaTulippe did not respond to a request for comment from KGW-TV and has previously declined to comment.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A mountain climber has been rescued and will survive after falling into a volcanic crevice near the summit of Mt. Hood. Caroline Sundbaum, of Portland, injured her shoulder in Friday’s fall but was able to tie herself to a rope that was lowered to her by another climber who witnessed her fall. The crevice — called a fumarole — emits steam and volcanic gases on Mt. Hood, which is an active volcano. The 32-year-old fell about 15 feet (4.6 meters) into the fumarole, which was located at 11,200-foot (3,414-meters) of elevation.