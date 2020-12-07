Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYPMIA, Wash. (AP) — Police have arrested a 27-year-old man participating in a rally in support of President Donald Trump after he allegedly fired a gun at counterprotesters during a clash near the Washington state Capitol. The Olympia Police Department says the man was booked into jail on suspicion of first- and second-degree assault. The pro-Trump rally and march began Saturday afternoon on the capitol campus. After the Trump supporters encountered a group of counter-protestors, police say the two sides clashed. Officers had ordered the crowd to disperse when the shooting suspect allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired toward the crowd. Officers asked anyone injured in the shooting to come forward.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has vowed to fight the rapid sale of the National Archives facility in Seattle. He says it’s “outrageous” that there wasn’t more public notice given about an Oct. 1 meeting where federal officials fast-tracked the process. The 10-acre site contains the history of 272 federally recognized tribes, including drafts of many tribal treaties and only a tiny fraction of the material has been digitized. Under an accelerated timeline, a real estate broker will be hired this month and the property sale will happen by spring. The archives will be moved to facilities in California and Missouri.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a corrections officer at the Spokane County Jail fatally shot a woman in the facility’s lobby. The Spokesman-Review reports that the shooting happened late Friday after the woman entered the jail’s lobby with a knife. The woman repeatedly pressed a button to be buzzed into the facility around 8 p.m. and then began pounding on the door. Jail Director Mike Sparber says the receptionist called a sergeant and unlocked the door in the moments before the shooting. The names of the corrections officer and the woman have not been released. Washington State Patrol is investigating.

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say two sheriff’s deputies in northeastern Minnesota shot and killed a man who fled officers investigating a shoplifting report. The Star Tribune reports that the man’s mother identified him as 19-year-old Estavon Elioff. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says in a release that he fled officers in Mountain Iron around 12:30 p.m. Saturday and was discovered about an hour later in a wooded area. The release says there was a confrontation, deputies deployed Tasers then two of them shot the man. Jacqueline Elioff, of Vancouver, Washington, says she doesn’t know why the officers shot her son. The sheriff’s statement was not clear if the man was the shoplifting suspect.