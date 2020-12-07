Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Alfred Morris scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns, the New York defense shut down Russell Wilson and one of the top offenses in the league and the Giants stunned the Seattle Seahawks 17-12. The Giants were double-digit underdogs, and handed Seattle its first home loss of the season, sent the NFC West race into some unexpected mayhem and kept their spot on top of the NFC East for another week. New York began the season 0-5 but has won four straight and five of its past seven. Wilson threw one touchdown in the fourth quarter for Seattle but couldn’t put together yet another comeback.

SEATTLE (AP) — There were no late heroics for Russell Wilson this time. Instead it was a long list of head-scratching questions about what went wrong in the Seattle Seahawks’ 17-12 loss to the New York Giants. The third-best scoring offense in the league was brought to a halt by New York’s defense. Wilson was indecisive and hesitant, taking sacks when he shouldn’t. The run game was abandoned too soon with Seattle running backs carrying the ball just 15 times versus 43 pass attempts. Seattle took its first home loss of the season and threw the NFC West race into some turmoil.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 16 Southern California cruised to a 38-13 victory over Washington State. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught four touchdown passes from Kedon Slovis in a spectacular first quarter. Slovis threw five touchdown passes in the first half before finishing with 287 yards. The unbeaten Trojans returned from a one-week absence caused by a COVID-19 outbreak with a dominant performance on both sides of the ball against the Cougars, who hadn’t played since Nov. 14. Freshman Jayden De Laura passed for 134 yards, threw two interceptions and lost a fumble for the Cougars.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Amber Ramirez scored 23 points and Chelsea Dungee added 22 to help No. 16 Arkansas beat fourth-ranked Baylor 83-78 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Razorbacks (5-1) led by 10 early in the fourth quarter before the Lady Bears cut it to 78-76 on DiJonai Carrington’s layup with 3:06 left. Dungee hit two free throws 10 seconds later to restore a four-point edge. NaLyssa Smith’s layup with 29 seconds remaining brought Baylor back within two. Ramirez hit the second of two free throws with 22 seconds left to give Baylor a chance to tie the game.