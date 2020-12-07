Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Monday that he plans to propose tax cuts as well as investments in transportation, education and water projects to lawmakers in January following another monthly revenue report that blew past projections despite rising infections and deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 400 words.

OGDEN, Utah — Federal prosecutors in Utah have sued a pharmacy after claiming employees allegedly filled hundreds of opioid prescriptions for members of the same family in the small city of Morgan. SENT: 254 words.