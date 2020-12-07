Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EMERGENCY LANDING-INTERSTATE

Novice Idaho pilot lands plane safely on Utah interstate

SUMMIT PARK, Utah (AP) — A novice pilot from Idaho safely landed his small airplane on a Utah interstate after its engine failed midflight. Jackson Walker of Idaho Falls was flying with a friend to Provo when the oil pressure dropped about an hour-and-a-half into the Saturday night flight. The Deseret News reports he began looking for an alternate landing strip when the engine seized up. Realizing he wouldn’t make it to an airport, Walker brought the single-engine plane down on Interstate-80 east of Salt Lake City. He says the highway rumble strip was the bumpiest part.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO HOSPITALS

Overtaxed Idaho health facilities on brink of rationing care

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Soldiers triage patients in the parking lot of an urgent-care clinic in Boise, Idaho, revamped into a facility for coronavirus patients as infections and deaths surge. Health officials say Idaho’s attempt to hold the coronavirus in check is failing. In a conservative state where many are resisting pandemic restrictions, a crush of COVID-19 patients is straining intertwined health care systems. They’ve halted elective surgeries to save bed space and available staff, who also are getting sick. Officials fear a post-Thanksgiving surge of infections that could force difficult choices about what to do with patients when there’s no more room or anyone available to treat them.

COLD CASE-COWBOY KILLING

Years-old murder shook town; new arrest causes aftershocks

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Forty years ago, Brett Woolley’s dad was shot in the parking lot of a small-town bar in the Idaho mountains. The shooter crossed the street to the only other bar in town, ordered a drink and declared that he “just killed a man.” Then he disappeared. As days turned into years, Woolley accepted the likelihood that his father’s murderer would never be found. But that changed last fall when authorities arrested a former pro rodeo rider named Walter Mason in Texas. Lawyers say the 87-year-old may never be fit to stand trial. Woolley is trying again to come to terms with his father’s death and the legends that sprang up around the crime.

TRUMP PROTEST-SHOOTING

Trump rally-goer arrested for assault in Washington state

OLYPMIA, Wash. (AP) — Police have arrested a 27-year-old man participating in a rally in support of President Donald Trump after he allegedly fired a gun at counterprotesters during a clash near the Washington state Capitol. The Olympia Police Department says the man was booked into jail on suspicion of first- and second-degree assault. The pro-Trump rally and march began Saturday afternoon on the capitol campus. After the Trump supporters encountered a group of counter-protestors, police say the two sides clashed. Officers had ordered the crowd to disperse when the shooting suspect allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired toward the crowd. Officers asked anyone injured in the shooting to come forward.

NATIONAL ARCHIVES-PROPERTY SALE

Washington AG vows lawsuit over fast National Archives sale

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has vowed to fight the rapid sale of the National Archives facility in Seattle. He says it’s “outrageous” that there wasn’t more public notice given about an Oct. 1 meeting where federal officials fast-tracked the process. The 10-acre site contains the history of 272 federally recognized tribes, including drafts of many tribal treaties and only a tiny fraction of the material has been digitized. Under an accelerated timeline, a real estate broker will be hired this month and the property sale will happen by spring. The archives will be moved to facilities in California and Missouri.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Health workers, nursing homes at front of Idaho vaccine line

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Health care workers and nursing home residents will be first in line to get the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available in Idaho in the next few weeks. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says the state could get its first allotment of about 13,600 doses of the vaccine as soon as Dec. 15, with as much as 75,000 additional doses possible over the following two weeks. That’s still far short of the number needed to vaccinate all of Idaho’s frontline health care workers and long-term care residents and staff. But state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn says vaccine production is expected to ramp up quickly in the weeks and months ahead.