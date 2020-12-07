Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BURGLARY-MAN KILLED

Oregon city council member slain in attempted burglary

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a city council member in a small community along the central Oregon coast has been killed during an attempted burglary. Mark Campbell, 66, died from injuries he received when fighting an intruder, The Oregonian reports. Dispatchers from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday from a woman who said her husband was fighting the intruder. Campbell was dead when deputies arrived. No suspects have been arrested. The victim was a long-time member of the Waldport City Council and prominent local business figure who co-owned the Crestview Golf Course.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FAILING-GRADES

Schools confront ‘off the rails’ numbers of failing grades

The first report cards of the new school year are arriving with a lot more Fs than usual, and it’s not just parents who are getting distressed. School districts from coast to coast have reported the number of students failing classes has risen by as many as two or three times — a sign of the struggles many students are having with distance learning, particularly English language learners, those with disabilities and other disadvantaged students. Educators see a number of factors at play: Students learning from home skip assignments — or school altogether. Internet access is limited or inconsistent, making it difficult to complete and upload assignments.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DOCTOR SUSPENDED

Oregon suspends license of doctor who refuses to wear mask

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Medical Board has suspended the medical license of a doctor who said at a pro-Trump rally that he doesn’t wear a mask at his Dallas, Oregon, clinic. KGW-TV reported Friday that Dr. Steven LaTulippe also said at the November rally that he also encourages others not to wear masks. A state order requires health care workers to wear a mask in health care settings. The medical board voted this week to suspend LaTulippe’s license immediately due to concerns about patient safety. LaTulippe did not respond to a request for comment from KGW-TV and has previously declined to comment.

MT. HOOD-CLIMBER FALL

Climber rescued from volcanic crevice on Mt. Hood

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A mountain climber has been rescued and will survive after falling into a volcanic crevice near the summit of Mt. Hood. Caroline Sundbaum, of Portland, injured her shoulder in Friday’s fall but was able to tie herself to a rope that was lowered to her by another climber who witnessed her fall. The crevice — called a fumarole — emits steam and volcanic gases on Mt. Hood, which is an active volcano. The 32-year-old fell about 15 feet (4.6 meters) into the fumarole, which was located at 11,200-foot (3,414-meters) of elevation.

TRUMP PROTEST-SHOOTING

Trump rally-goer arrested for assault in Washington state

OLYPMIA, Wash. (AP) — Police have arrested a 27-year-old man participating in a rally in support of President Donald Trump after he allegedly fired a gun at counterprotesters during a clash near the Washington state Capitol. The Olympia Police Department says the man was booked into jail on suspicion of first- and second-degree assault. The pro-Trump rally and march began Saturday afternoon on the capitol campus. After the Trump supporters encountered a group of counter-protestors, police say the two sides clashed. Officers had ordered the crowd to disperse when the shooting suspect allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired toward the crowd. Officers asked anyone injured in the shooting to come forward.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PARENT PROTESTS

‘Our kids are the sacrifices’: Parents push schools to open

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Parents in the United States who are unhappy with distance learning are taking increasingly vocal roles in calling for more in-person instruction through grassroots organizing and legal challenges. The recent surge in coronavirus cases has brought a new round of school closings. Those have been followed by lawsuits brought by parents in states including New York, California and Pennsylvania. They argue remote learning is falling short of state standards and causing harm to students. The movement has gained substantial traction in Oregon. Parents there have organized protests including one at the state Capitol in October that drew hundreds.

NATIONAL ARCHIVES-PROPERTY SALE

Washington AG vows lawsuit over fast National Archives sale

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has vowed to fight the rapid sale of the National Archives facility in Seattle. He says it’s “outrageous” that there wasn’t more public notice given about an Oct. 1 meeting where federal officials fast-tracked the process. The 10-acre site contains the history of 272 federally recognized tribes, including drafts of many tribal treaties and only a tiny fraction of the material has been digitized. Under an accelerated timeline, a real estate broker will be hired this month and the property sale will happen by spring. The archives will be moved to facilities in California and Missouri.

ANTI-MASK DOCTOR-LICENSE

Anti-mask doctor’s medical license suspended

DALLAS, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Medical Board has suspended the license of a doctor who said he refuses to wear a mask in his clinic west of Salem and encouraged others to not wear masks. KGW-TV reports Dr. Steven LaTulippe told a pro-Trump rally in November that he and his staff do not wear masks while working in their Dallas clinic. A state order requires health care workers to wear face coverings in health care settings to help stem the spread of COVID-19. The medical board voted Thursday to suspend LaTulippe’s license immediately. LaTulippe did not answer a phone call from the media outlet on Friday seeking comment.