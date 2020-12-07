Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TRUMP PROTEST-SHOOTING

Trump rally-goer arrested for assault in Washington state

OLYPMIA, Wash. (AP) — Police have arrested a 27-year-old man participating in a rally in support of President Donald Trump after he allegedly fired a gun at counterprotesters during a clash near the Washington state Capitol. The Olympia Police Department says the man was booked into jail on suspicion of first- and second-degree assault. The pro-Trump rally and march began Saturday afternoon on the capitol campus. After the Trump supporters encountered a group of counter-protestors, police say the two sides clashed. Officers had ordered the crowd to disperse when the shooting suspect allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired toward the crowd. Officers asked anyone injured in the shooting to come forward.

NATIONAL ARCHIVES-PROPERTY SALE

Washington AG vows lawsuit over fast National Archives sale

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has vowed to fight the rapid sale of the National Archives facility in Seattle. He says it’s “outrageous” that there wasn’t more public notice given about an Oct. 1 meeting where federal officials fast-tracked the process. The 10-acre site contains the history of 272 federally recognized tribes, including drafts of many tribal treaties and only a tiny fraction of the material has been digitized. Under an accelerated timeline, a real estate broker will be hired this month and the property sale will happen by spring. The archives will be moved to facilities in California and Missouri.

FATAL JAIL SHOOTING

Corrections officer fatally shoots woman at Spokane jail

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a corrections officer at the Spokane County Jail fatally shot a woman in the facility’s lobby. The Spokesman-Review reports that the shooting happened late Friday after the woman entered the jail’s lobby with a knife. The woman repeatedly pressed a button to be buzzed into the facility around 8 p.m. and then began pounding on the door. Jail Director Mike Sparber says the receptionist called a sergeant and unlocked the door in the moments before the shooting. The names of the corrections officer and the woman have not been released. Washington State Patrol is investigating.

AP-US-MINNESOTA-POLICE-SHOOTING

Mother IDs man killed by deputies in northeastern Minnesota

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say two sheriff’s deputies in northeastern Minnesota shot and killed a man who fled officers investigating a shoplifting report. The Star Tribune reports that the man’s mother identified him as 19-year-old Estavon Elioff. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says in a release that he fled officers in Mountain Iron around 12:30 p.m. Saturday and was discovered about an hour later in a wooded area. The release says there was a confrontation, deputies deployed Tasers then two of them shot the man. Jacqueline Elioff, of Vancouver, Washington, says she doesn’t know why the officers shot her son. The sheriff’s statement was not clear if the man was the shoplifting suspect.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO HOSPITALS

Overtaxed Idaho health facilities on brink of rationing care

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Soldiers triage patients in the parking lot of an urgent-care clinic in Boise, Idaho, revamped into a facility for coronavirus patients as infections and deaths surge. Health officials say Idaho’s attempt to hold the coronavirus in check is failing. In a conservative state where many are resisting pandemic restrictions, a crush of COVID-19 patients is straining intertwined health care systems. They’ve halted elective surgeries to save bed space and available staff, who also are getting sick. Officials fear a post-Thanksgiving surge of infections that could force difficult choices about what to do with patients when there’s no more room or anyone available to treat them.

LANDSLIDE BILL

House passes bill to reduce deadliness of landslides

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. House has passed a bill to reduce the deadliness of landslides a day after one in Alaska, though the motivation for the proposed law came from a 2014 Washington state landslide. The bill, which passed on Thursday, was initially introduced in 2016, two years after the Oso landslide killed 43 people. Washington Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene, who introduced the bill, says its provisions would help broaden scientific knowledge about landslides and develop better protocols on how best to respond to them. On Saturday, authorities in Alaska continued the search for two people missing after a landslide slammed into a neighborhood in Haines earlier this week.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NOTIFICATION APP

More than 1 million sign up for COVID-19 exposure app

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — More than 1 million Washingtonians have enabled a coronavirus exposure app in the first four days of the technology going live statewide. On Monday, the state joined more than a dozen states that have already enlisted the use of smartphone technology in the ongoing effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People with iPhones can enable the ‘exposure notifications’ feature that is already in their phone’s settings, and Android devices can download the app, called WA Notify. Use of the app is voluntary and users can opt out at any time.

TACOMA POLICE SHOOTING

Tacoma settles police shooting lawsuit for $8 million

SEATTLE (AP) — The city of Tacoma has agreed to an $8 million settlement for a man who was paralyzed and had his legs amputated after being shot by a police officer during a low-speed chase. The settlement Friday came two weeks into a federal civil rights trial that was being conducted on Zoom because of COVID-19 precautions. Than Orn was repeatedly shot by Officer Kristopher Clark in 2011 as officers tried to stop him for driving with his headlights off. Shortly before the settlement was reached, Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell acknowledged on the witness stand that the department violated policies during the pursuit.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Short-staffed care homes in Washington state to receive help

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Department of Social and Health Services has announced it will send teams of registered nurses and other health care workers to long-term care facilities across the state with staffing shortages caused by the pandemic. Under the state department plan, six “rapid response” teams will work at assisted-living facilities, nursing homes and other long-term care providers where employees tested positive for the virus or were quarantined. The state Department of Social and Health Services made the announcement Thursday after a surge of confirmed cases in long-term care facilities. Health officials have reported 431 long-term facilities with at least one COVID-19 infection each as of Thursday.

WATER SUPPLY RULE

Army Corps withdraws plan to charge for reservoir water

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s attorney general says the Army Corps of Engineers has reversed course on an Obama-era proposal to charge for water drawn from reservoirs that the Corps manages. North Dakota Republican Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem headed the effort that was also backed by attorneys general from Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. They sent a letter last year to the Trump administration asking that the proposal be withdrawn. Stenehjem said it would have usurped states’ authority over their own water. He says that in North Dakota, 75% of Missouri River water could have been subjected to fees.