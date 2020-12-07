Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DOCTOR SEX ABUSE LAWSUIT

PORTLAND, Ore. — Twenty-five more women have joined four former patients in an amended civil lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by former suburban Portland physician David B. Farley and negligence by his health clinic. SENT: 300 words.

SUPREME COURT TRANSGENDER STUDENTS

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court declined Monday to take up an appeal from parents in Oregon who want to prevent transgender students from using locker rooms and bathrooms of the gender with which they identify, rather than their sex assigned at birth. SENT: 170 words.

IN BRIEF

PORTLAND PROTESTS POLICE CONTEMPT: Judge finding Portland in contempt seeks practical remedies.

ROCKSLIDE RESCUE: Rockslide on Oregon coast temporarily traps people.

SURFER SHARK BITE: Surfer bitten by shark at popular Oregon surfing spot.

