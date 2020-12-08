BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 3 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday that he is extending current restrictions on businesses and social gatherings through Jan. 4 due to a continued spike in new coronavirus cases that is straining the state’s hospital system. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 545 words.

BOEING PLANES

Boeing Co. reported more cancellations for its 737 Max jet, which this week is scheduled to carry paying passengers for the first time since the planes were grounded 21 months ago after two deadly crashes. SENT: 380 words.

POLICE KILLING LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT

SEATTLE — The City of Seattle will pay the family of Che Taylor $1.5 million to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit filed after two police officers shot and killed Taylor outside a Wedgwood neighborhood home. SENT: 560 words.

CHILD WELFARE REPORT

SEATTLE — Foster youth in Washington state have spent more nights in hotel rooms while overall reports of child abuse and neglect declined during the coronavirus pandemic, a report said. SENT: 450 words.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters outraged with the arrests of seven people at a home where a family was evicted in September hurled rocks at officers, sprayed a fire extinguisher at them and damaged police vehicles on Tuesday. SENT: 390 words. With AP photos. Will be updated on merits.

DOCTOR LICENSE SUSPENDED VACCINES

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Medical Board has suspended the license of Portland Dr. Paul Thomas, citing multiple cases in which he allegedly failed to adequately vaccinate patients, including one involving a child who contracted tetanus and required hospitalization. SENT: 385 words.

SPORTS

SOC MLS STATE OF THE LEAGUE

Commissioner Don Garber said while Major League Soccer is on track to have losses nearing $1 billion this year because of the coronavirus, he’s proud of the way the league was able to navigate the pandemic and complete a difficult season. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 750 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EWASH: COVID-19 continues to rage in Spokane and Moses Lake areas.

CHAIRLIFT DETATCHED: 2 injured after chairlift detached from line at ski resort.

FIRE CHILDREN JUMP: 2 kids jump from 3rd floor apartment window to escape fire