Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public health officials in Idaho have reported delays in contract tracing, and have not been able to accurately report the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state as residents refuse to cooperate among a surge of infections. The Idaho Statesman reported that the recent surge is not only straining underfunded, understaffed and overworked public health district employees, it also has slowed their ability to track the virus’ spread throughout the state. With contact tracing backlogged, Idaho’s reported case numbers are lower than reality. Central District Health had logged 23,343 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,693 probable cases in Ada County as of Thursday.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little will propose tax cuts and investments in transportation, education and water projects to lawmakers in January following another monthly revenue report that exceeded projections despite rising coronavirus infections and deaths. The Republican governor in a statement Monday spent little time trumpeting the budget numbers that currently show a $630 million projected surplus. Instead, Little warned that tax cuts and investments are threatened by the pandemic that could overwhelm hospitals. More than 1,000 Idaho residents have died and more than 100,000 have been sickened. Little again asked residents to wear masks. He hasn’t issued a statewide mandate requiring it.

SUMMIT PARK, Utah (AP) — A novice pilot from Idaho safely landed his small airplane on a Utah interstate after its engine failed midflight. Jackson Walker of Idaho Falls was flying with a friend to Provo when the oil pressure dropped about an hour-and-a-half into the Saturday night flight. The Deseret News reports he began looking for an alternate landing strip when the engine seized up. Realizing he wouldn’t make it to an airport, Walker brought the single-engine plane down on Interstate-80 east of Salt Lake City. He says the highway rumble strip was the bumpiest part.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Soldiers triage patients in the parking lot of an urgent-care clinic in Boise, Idaho, revamped into a facility for coronavirus patients as infections and deaths surge. Health officials say Idaho’s attempt to hold the coronavirus in check is failing. In a conservative state where many are resisting pandemic restrictions, a crush of COVID-19 patients is straining intertwined health care systems. They’ve halted elective surgeries to save bed space and available staff, who also are getting sick. Officials fear a post-Thanksgiving surge of infections that could force difficult choices about what to do with patients when there’s no more room or anyone available to treat them.