Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has declined to take up an appeal from parents in Oregon who want to prevent transgender students from using locker rooms and bathrooms of the gender with which they identify, rather than their sex assigned at birth. The case came from a school district near Salem, Oregon’s capital city. The federal appeals court in San Francisco had upheld a Dallas, Oregon, school district policy that allows transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity. Parents sued over the policy in 2017, saying it caused embarrassment and stress. Similar lawsuits have been dismissed by courts in other parts of the country.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge who found the city of Portland in contempt of his restrictions on police use of less-lethal impact munitions during protests said he wants to issue “practical remedies as opposed to punitive” ones to help the city avoid repeating the violations. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez has set a hearing for Jan. 8 to hear arguments before determining what those remedies will be. He said he wants to make sure police avoid using munitions against people who aren’t being actively aggressive toward them. On June 26, the judge barred police from using less-lethal launchers and pepper spray on people engaged in passive resistance.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Twenty-five more women have joined four former patients in an amended civil lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by former suburban Portland physician David B. Farley and negligence by his health clinic. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the plaintiffs who joined the lawsuit Monday now live around the world, from Taiwan to Colorado. Together, they seek $290 million in damages, saying while in his care, Farley performed unnecessary pelvic exams and engaged in sexual battery. Farley’s lawyer Karen O’Kasey has declined to respond to numerous messages from the newspaper, but in court she asked a judge to put the civil suit on hold as Farley undergoes criminal investigation.

OCEANSIDE, Ore. (AP) — A rockslide that partially blocked an Oceanside shore-access tunnel forced stranded beachgoers to scramble up a large hillside and rescuers to help others through the remaining opening as the tide came in Saturday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Netarts-Oceanside Fire District chief Tim Carpenter said Monday that about 14 people were trapped on the beach after the slide blocked one entrance to a pedestrian tunnel that cuts through Maxwell Mountain and leads to Ocean Beach and Tunnel beach. The tunnel remains closed. According to Carpenter, a geologist will likely need to assess the slide before the tunnel can be reopened.