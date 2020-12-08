Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says she won’t run for reelection following a term beset by the pandemic and policing protests. Durkan made the announcement Monday in a video message to supporters. Durkan is a moderate Democrat, longtime lawyer and former U.S. attorney in Seattle in her first term in office. She says Seattle has been a leader in making COVID-19 testing free citywide, imposing a moratorium on evictions and on protecting small businesses, immigrants and workers. She has been been criticized over the Seattle Police Department’s response to summer protests when officers sometimes used tear gas, pepper spray and other less-lethal weapons indiscriminately.

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge has found the Seattle Police Department in contempt of court for the indiscriminate use of pepper-filled “blast balls” and pepper spray during Black Lives Matter protests. The Seattle Times reports U.S. District Judge Richard Jones issued a 27-page order Monday in response to a motion by BLM Seattle-King County to find the police department in contempt of his earlier injunction preventing police from using force against peaceful protesters. Jones found four “clear violations” of his order: one involving the use of pepper spray and the other three involving blast balls, a grenade-like device that explodes and spews pepper gas.

SEATTLE (AP) — The King County Jail in downtown Seattle experienced its first COVID-19 outbreak believed to have originated inside the facility, sending 16 inmates into medical isolation, according to the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention. The Seattle Times reports an inmate who tested negative for the coronavirus when booked into the jail over a month ago reported having flu-like symptoms on Sunday and tested positive for COVID-19. Jail staff tested 69 other inmates in the same area of the jail, and 15 of them also tested positive. Officials say those with positive test results were transferred to the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.

