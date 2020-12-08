Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Gustav Svensson scored off a corner kick in the final moments of second-half stoppage time, and the Seattle Sounders beat Minnesota United 3-2 to advance to the MLS Cup final. Seattle scored three times in the final 15 minutes of regulation and stoppage time to stun Minnesota and claim the Western Conference championship for the fourth time in the past five seasons. Seattle will travel to Columbus to face the Crew in the MLS Cup final on Saturday.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Eugene Omoruyi had 18 points, and Oregon beat Eastern Washington 69-52 in the Ducks’ home opener. Eric Williams Jr., had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Ducks, who led by as many as 17 points in the second half. Oregon extended its winning streak at Matthew Knight Arena to 23 games. Jacob Davison had 15 points for Eastern Washington, which challenged the Ducks early but ultimately couldn’t keep up.

SEATTLE (AP) — As easy as it is to lump the Seattle Seahawks among the contenders to win the NFC, their performance on Sunday is yet another reminder why they could be more prone for an early playoff exit than any sort of deep postseason run. The Seahawks are maddeningly inconsistent and likely blew their chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC with their unexpected 17-12 loss to the New York Giants. While Seattle’s defense was leaking at a record pace earlier in the season, it’s now the offense that can’t seem to get going.

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga and Baylor remain atop the AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll after their hotly anticipated game in Indianapolis was called off about 90 minutes before tipoff last week because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Bulldogs program. Gonzaga received 54 of 61 first-place votes from a national media panel while the Bears had the other seven. Iowa remained third after Luka Garza’s monster week powered the Hawkeyes to a pair of easy victories, Michigan State climbed four spots to No. 4 and Kansas jumped two spots to round out the top 5.