Idaho News Coverage Advisory

BOISE — As public health officials in Idaho’s most populated region prepared to vote on a new mask mandate Tuesday evening, opponents made plans to gather at the health district and demand that the vote be scrapped. The state is currently averaging about 17 COVID-19 deaths per day. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: Story will move after Central District Health meeting, which is scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m.

BOISE — Transportation officials in Idaho have reported that highway and interstate traffic volumes on Thanksgiving Day were down in most of the state except eastern Idaho. Data from the state Department of Transportation shows about 20% fewer cars in northern Idaho and about 8% fewer cars near the Oregon state line compared to 2019, Boise State Public Radio reported. SENT: 215 words.

MOBILE HOME FIRE-FATALITY: Remains of Idaho Falls man found after mobile home fire

PCOATELLO STABBING: Police: Pocatello man in critical condition after stabbing