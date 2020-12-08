Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho health departments behind on contract tracing

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public health officials in Idaho have reported delays in contract tracing, and have not been able to accurately report the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state as residents refuse to cooperate among a surge of infections. The Idaho Statesman reported that the recent surge is not only straining underfunded, understaffed and overworked public health district employees, it also has slowed their ability to track the virus’ spread throughout the state. With contact tracing backlogged, Idaho’s reported case numbers are lower than reality. Central District Health had logged 23,343 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,693 probable cases in Ada County as of Thursday.

IDAHO BUDGET

Idaho governor to propose tax cuts with $630 million surplus

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little will propose tax cuts and investments in transportation, education and water projects to lawmakers in January following another monthly revenue report that exceeded projections despite rising coronavirus infections and deaths. The Republican governor in a statement Monday spent little time trumpeting the budget numbers that currently show a $630 million projected surplus. Instead, Little warned that tax cuts and investments are threatened by the pandemic that could overwhelm hospitals. More than 1,000 Idaho residents have died and more than 100,000 have been sickened. Little again asked residents to wear masks. He hasn’t issued a statewide mandate requiring it.

EMERGENCY LANDING-INTERSTATE

Novice Idaho pilot lands plane safely on Utah interstate

SUMMIT PARK, Utah (AP) — A novice pilot from Idaho safely landed his small airplane on a Utah interstate after its engine failed midflight. Jackson Walker of Idaho Falls was flying with a friend to Provo when the oil pressure dropped about an hour-and-a-half into the Saturday night flight. The Deseret News reports he began looking for an alternate landing strip when the engine seized up. Realizing he wouldn’t make it to an airport, Walker brought the single-engine plane down on Interstate-80 east of Salt Lake City. He says the highway rumble strip was the bumpiest part.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO HOSPITALS

Overtaxed Idaho health facilities on brink of rationing care

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Soldiers triage patients in the parking lot of an urgent-care clinic in Boise, Idaho, revamped into a facility for coronavirus patients as infections and deaths surge. Health officials say Idaho’s attempt to hold the coronavirus in check is failing. In a conservative state where many are resisting pandemic restrictions, a crush of COVID-19 patients is straining intertwined health care systems. They’ve halted elective surgeries to save bed space and available staff, who also are getting sick. Officials fear a post-Thanksgiving surge of infections that could force difficult choices about what to do with patients when there’s no more room or anyone available to treat them.

COLD CASE-COWBOY KILLING

Years-old murder shook town; new arrest causes aftershocks

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Forty years ago, Brett Woolley’s dad was shot in the parking lot of a small-town bar in the Idaho mountains. The shooter crossed the street to the only other bar in town, ordered a drink and declared that he “just killed a man.” Then he disappeared. As days turned into years, Woolley accepted the likelihood that his father’s murderer would never be found. But that changed last fall when authorities arrested a former pro rodeo rider named Walter Mason in Texas. Lawyers say the 87-year-old may never be fit to stand trial. Woolley is trying again to come to terms with his father’s death and the legends that sprang up around the crime.

TRUMP PROTEST-SHOOTING

Trump rally-goer arrested for assault in Washington state

OLYPMIA, Wash. (AP) — Police have arrested a 27-year-old man participating in a rally in support of President Donald Trump after he allegedly fired a gun at counterprotesters during a clash near the Washington state Capitol. The Olympia Police Department says the man was booked into jail on suspicion of first- and second-degree assault. The pro-Trump rally and march began Saturday afternoon on the capitol campus. After the Trump supporters encountered a group of counter-protestors, police say the two sides clashed. Officers had ordered the crowd to disperse when the shooting suspect allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired toward the crowd. Officers asked anyone injured in the shooting to come forward.