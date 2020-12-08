Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SUPREME COURT-TRANSGENDER STUDENTS

Supreme Court rejects appeal to limit transgender students

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has declined to take up an appeal from parents in Oregon who want to prevent transgender students from using locker rooms and bathrooms of the gender with which they identify, rather than their sex assigned at birth. The case came from a school district near Salem, Oregon’s capital city. The federal appeals court in San Francisco had upheld a Dallas, Oregon, school district policy that allows transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity. Parents sued over the policy in 2017, saying it caused embarrassment and stress. Similar lawsuits have been dismissed by courts in other parts of the country.

PORTLAND PROTESTS-POLICE CONTEMPT

Judge finding Portland in contempt seeks practical remedies

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge who found the city of Portland in contempt of his restrictions on police use of less-lethal impact munitions during protests said he wants to issue “practical remedies as opposed to punitive” ones to help the city avoid repeating the violations. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez has set a hearing for Jan. 8 to hear arguments before determining what those remedies will be. He said he wants to make sure police avoid using munitions against people who aren’t being actively aggressive toward them. On June 26, the judge barred police from using less-lethal launchers and pepper spray on people engaged in passive resistance.

DOCTOR-SEX ABUSE LAWSUIT

25 more women sign on to sex abuse lawsuit against ex-doctor

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Twenty-five more women have joined four former patients in an amended civil lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by former suburban Portland physician David B. Farley and negligence by his health clinic. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the plaintiffs who joined the lawsuit Monday now live around the world, from Taiwan to Colorado. Together, they seek $290 million in damages, saying while in his care, Farley performed unnecessary pelvic exams and engaged in sexual battery. Farley’s lawyer Karen O’Kasey has declined to respond to numerous messages from the newspaper, but in court she asked a judge to put the civil suit on hold as Farley undergoes criminal investigation.

ROCKSLIDE RESCUE

Rockslide on Oregon coast temporarily traps people

OCEANSIDE, Ore. (AP) — A rockslide that partially blocked an Oceanside shore-access tunnel forced stranded beachgoers to scramble up a large hillside and rescuers to help others through the remaining opening as the tide came in Saturday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Netarts-Oceanside Fire District chief Tim Carpenter said Monday that about 14 people were trapped on the beach after the slide blocked one entrance to a pedestrian tunnel that cuts through Maxwell Mountain and leads to Ocean Beach and Tunnel beach. The tunnel remains closed. According to Carpenter, a geologist will likely need to assess the slide before the tunnel can be reopened.

SURFER-SHARK BITE

Surfer bitten by shark at popular Oregon surfing spot

SEASIDE, Ore. (AP) — A surfer in Seaside, Oregon, was bitten by a shark and suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his lower leg. The incident took place about 3:20 p.m. Sunday in a popular surfing spot in South Seaside known as The Cove, near Tillamook Head. That’s according to Jon Rahl, a spokesman for the City of Seaside. Fire and medics arrived at the scene to find the adult man being carried to the parking lot by fellow surfers. An off-duty Seaside lifeguard had applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg to slow the bleeding. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His condition is not known.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FAILING-GRADES

Schools confront ‘off the rails’ numbers of failing grades

The first report cards of the new school year are arriving with a lot more Fs than usual, and it’s not just parents who are getting distressed. School districts from coast to coast have reported the number of students failing classes has risen by as many as two or three times — a sign of the struggles many students are having with distance learning, particularly English language learners, those with disabilities and other disadvantaged students. Educators see a number of factors at play: Students learning from home skip assignments — or school altogether. Internet access is limited or inconsistent, making it difficult to complete and upload assignments.

BURGLARY-MAN KILLED

Oregon city council member slain in attempted burglary

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a city council member in a small community along the central Oregon coast has been killed during an attempted burglary. Mark Campbell, 66, died from injuries he received when fighting an intruder, The Oregonian reports. Dispatchers from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday from a woman who said her husband was fighting the intruder. Campbell was dead when deputies arrived. No suspects have been arrested. The victim was a long-time member of the Waldport City Council and prominent local business figure who co-owned the Crestview Golf Course.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DOCTOR SUSPENDED

Oregon suspends license of doctor who refuses to wear mask

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Medical Board has suspended the medical license of a doctor who said at a pro-Trump rally that he doesn’t wear a mask at his Dallas, Oregon, clinic. KGW-TV reported Friday that Dr. Steven LaTulippe also said at the November rally that he also encourages others not to wear masks. A state order requires health care workers to wear a mask in health care settings. The medical board voted this week to suspend LaTulippe’s license immediately due to concerns about patient safety. LaTulippe did not respond to a request for comment from KGW-TV and has previously declined to comment.