Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan won’t run for reelection

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says she won’t run for reelection following a term beset by the pandemic and policing protests. Durkan made the announcement Monday in a video message to supporters. Durkan is a moderate Democrat, longtime lawyer and former U.S. attorney in Seattle in her first term in office. She says Seattle has been a leader in making COVID-19 testing free citywide, imposing a moratorium on evictions and on protecting small businesses, immigrants and workers. She has been been criticized over the Seattle Police Department’s response to summer protests when officers sometimes used tear gas, pepper spray and other less-lethal weapons indiscriminately.

Judge: Seattle police in contempt for blast balls at rallies

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge has found the Seattle Police Department in contempt of court for the indiscriminate use of pepper-filled “blast balls” and pepper spray during Black Lives Matter protests. The Seattle Times reports U.S. District Judge Richard Jones issued a 27-page order Monday in response to a motion by BLM Seattle-King County to find the police department in contempt of his earlier injunction preventing police from using force against peaceful protesters. Jones found four “clear violations” of his order: one involving the use of pepper spray and the other three involving blast balls, a grenade-like device that explodes and spews pepper gas.

Virus outbreak in Seattle jail sends 16 inmates to isolation

SEATTLE (AP) — The King County Jail in downtown Seattle experienced its first COVID-19 outbreak believed to have originated inside the facility, sending 16 inmates into medical isolation, according to the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention. The Seattle Times reports an inmate who tested negative for the coronavirus when booked into the jail over a month ago reported having flu-like symptoms on Sunday and tested positive for COVID-19. Jail staff tested 69 other inmates in the same area of the jail, and 15 of them also tested positive. Officials say those with positive test results were transferred to the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has announced she will not run for reelection following a term beset by pandemic, protests.

Surfer bitten by shark at popular Oregon surfing spot

SEASIDE, Ore. (AP) — A surfer in Seaside, Oregon, was bitten by a shark and suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his lower leg. The incident took place about 3:20 p.m. Sunday in a popular surfing spot in South Seaside known as The Cove, near Tillamook Head. That’s according to Jon Rahl, a spokesman for the City of Seaside. Fire and medics arrived at the scene to find the adult man being carried to the parking lot by fellow surfers. An off-duty Seaside lifeguard had applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg to slow the bleeding. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His condition is not known.

Washington state expects lower toll revenue amid pandemic

SEATTLE (AP) — Transportation officials in Washington state have considered increasing toll route prices and other finances as the coronavirus pandemic resulted in lower revenues previously expected to help pay off larger road projects. The Seattle Times reported that traffic is down by about half on the State Route 520 bridge and the State Route 99 tunnel. Deputy Treasurer Jason Richter told state lawmakers Nov. 30 that traffic plummeted as people remained home to limit the spread of COVID-19. Officials say the state expects to collect $72 million less in toll revenue, making it difficult to pay off costly projects. Instead, the state is considering toll increases and highway project reserve funds to cover the deficit.

Spokane jail officer fatally shot woman in facility lobby

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Spokane County Jail corrections officer shot and killed a woman in the lobby of the facility. It’s the first fatal shooting the jail has recorded. Around 8 p.m. Friday, a woman came into the foyer of the jail, Spokane County Jail director Mike Sparber said. She pressed a button several times to be buzzed in by the receptionist. The receptionist tried to figure out what the woman needed, but she continued to “pound on the door.” A sergeant responded and the woman came in carrying “an edged weapon.” The officer told her to disarm herself. The officer fired shots and the woman died.

Trump rally-goer arrested for assault in Washington state

OLYPMIA, Wash. (AP) — Police have arrested a 27-year-old man participating in a rally in support of President Donald Trump after he allegedly fired a gun at counterprotesters during a clash near the Washington state Capitol. The Olympia Police Department says the man was booked into jail on suspicion of first- and second-degree assault. The pro-Trump rally and march began Saturday afternoon on the capitol campus. After the Trump supporters encountered a group of counter-protestors, police say the two sides clashed. Officers had ordered the crowd to disperse when the shooting suspect allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired toward the crowd. Officers asked anyone injured in the shooting to come forward.

Washington AG vows lawsuit over fast National Archives sale

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has vowed to fight the rapid sale of the National Archives facility in Seattle. He says it’s “outrageous” that there wasn’t more public notice given about an Oct. 1 meeting where federal officials fast-tracked the process. The 10-acre site contains the history of 272 federally recognized tribes, including drafts of many tribal treaties and only a tiny fraction of the material has been digitized. Under an accelerated timeline, a real estate broker will be hired this month and the property sale will happen by spring. The archives will be moved to facilities in California and Missouri.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a corrections officer at the Spokane County Jail fatally shot a woman in the facility’s lobby. The Spokesman-Review reports that the shooting happened late Friday after the woman entered the jail’s lobby with a knife. The woman repeatedly pressed a button to be buzzed into the facility around 8 p.m. and then began pounding on the door. Jail Director Mike Sparber says the receptionist called a sergeant and unlocked the door in the moments before the shooting. The names of the corrections officer and the woman have not been released. Washington State Patrol is investigating.