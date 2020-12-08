Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 4:25 p.m.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters outraged with the arrests of seven people at a home where a family was removed in September hurled rocks at officers, sprayed a fire extinguisher at them and damaged police vehicles on Tuesday. SENT: 352 words. With AP photos. Will be updated on merits.

DOCTOR LICENSE SUSPENDED VACCINES

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Medical Board has suspended the license of Portland Dr. Paul Thomas, citing multiple cases in which he allegedly failed to adequately vaccinate patients, including one involving a child who contracted tetanus and required hospitalization. SENT: 400 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK TEXAS BASE

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico congressional delegation is raising questions about a coronavirus outbreak among a group of Oregon Army National Guard soldiers who returned to their home base in El Paso, Texas, after being deployed to Kosovo earlier this year. By Cedar Attanasio. SENT: 450 words.

UCLA NIKE

LOS ANGELES — UCLA will be outfitted by Nike beginning next year under a six-year deal announced Tuesday. SENT: 450 words.

SPORTS

SOC–MLS-HUMANITARIAN OF THE YEAR

Black Players for Change, a group formed by Major League Soccer players to confront racial injustice, has earned the league’s Humanitarian of the Year award. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 470 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK NURSE RESIGNS: Salem nurse who mocked COVID-19 rules to stop practicing.

VIRUS OUTBREAK PORTLAND ASSISTANCE: Portlanders can apply for $500 virus relief cards.

