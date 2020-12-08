Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 10:33 pm

Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blackfoot 59, Highland 49

Coeur d’Alene 62, Bonners Ferry 29

Grangeville 52, Kamiah 42

Jerome 61, Canyon Ridge 46

Leadore 56, Sho-Ban 43

Marsh Valley 56, Bear Lake 25

N. Fremont 65, Sugar-Salem 64

N. Gem 105, Clark County 11

New Plymouth 88, Payette 42

Rigby 62, Skyline 58

Thunder Ridge 55, Hillcrest 54

Timberlake 58, Genesis Preparatory Academy 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Camas County 60, Horseshoe Bend 7

Castleford 35, Shoshone 32

Coeur d’Alene 64, Lake City 38

Cole Valley 58, Ambrose 27

Declo 45, Buhl 29

Hillcrest 64, Teton 45

Kuna 48, Centennial 37

Lighthouse Christian 60, Murtaugh 31

McCall-Donnelly 76, Grangeville 24

Mullan 41, Genesis Preparatory Academy 8

Orofino 60, Kamiah 46

Post Falls 68, Lewiston 42

Raft River 76, Hansen 24

Rockland 50, Grace Lutheran 16

Salmon River 70, Meadows Valley 18

Sandpoint 56, Kellogg 28

Valley 50, Wendell 27

Weiser 70, Payette 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content