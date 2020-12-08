Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blackfoot 59, Highland 49
Coeur d’Alene 62, Bonners Ferry 29
Grangeville 52, Kamiah 42
Jerome 61, Canyon Ridge 46
Leadore 56, Sho-Ban 43
Marsh Valley 56, Bear Lake 25
N. Fremont 65, Sugar-Salem 64
N. Gem 105, Clark County 11
New Plymouth 88, Payette 42
Rigby 62, Skyline 58
Thunder Ridge 55, Hillcrest 54
Timberlake 58, Genesis Preparatory Academy 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Camas County 60, Horseshoe Bend 7
Castleford 35, Shoshone 32
Coeur d’Alene 64, Lake City 38
Cole Valley 58, Ambrose 27
Declo 45, Buhl 29
Hillcrest 64, Teton 45
Kuna 48, Centennial 37
Lighthouse Christian 60, Murtaugh 31
McCall-Donnelly 76, Grangeville 24
Mullan 41, Genesis Preparatory Academy 8
Orofino 60, Kamiah 46
Post Falls 68, Lewiston 42
Raft River 76, Hansen 24
Rockland 50, Grace Lutheran 16
Salmon River 70, Meadows Valley 18
Sandpoint 56, Kellogg 28
Valley 50, Wendell 27
Weiser 70, Payette 56
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/