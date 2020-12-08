AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Dec. 08.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Dec. 08 10:30 AM Washington Gov. Inslee delivers an update on the coronavirus pandemic – Washington Governor Jay Inslee delivers an update on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with other speakers including Washington State Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown, Secretary of Health John Wiesman, Office of Financial Management Director David Schumacher, and External Affairs Executive Director Nick Streuli

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Governor Inslee’s Communications Office, 1 360 902 4136

——————–

Tuesday, Dec. 08 12:00 PM Dem Rep. Adam Smith discusses nuclear modernization on CSIS event – Center for Strategic and International Studies hosts online conversation with Democratic Rep. Adam Smith, who discusses nuclear modernization and arms control in 2021

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS, aschwartz@csis.org, 1 202 775 3242, https://twitter.com/handrewschwartz

https://www.csis.org/events/online-event-conversation-rep-adam-smith-nuclear-modernization-and-arms-control-2021

——————–

Tuesday, Dec. 08 1:45 PM Seattle Mayor Durkan announces housing investments – Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan holds a press conference to announce investments in affordable housing, with other speakers including Office of Housing Director Emily Alvarado, Habitat for Humanity Seattle King County CEO Brett D’Antonio, and Mount Zion Housing Development Vice President Sam Cameron

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Kamaria Hightower, City of Seattle, kamaria.hightower@seattle.gov, 1 206 459 5762

https://seattle.webex.com/seattle/onstage/g.php?MTID=ee88a9640ae018d89214cf6e76e28e116

——————–

Tuesday, Dec. 08 2:00 PM Seattle City Council Governance and Education Committee meeting

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: City of Seattle, council@seattle.gov

Website: http://www.seattle.gov/council/committees/governance-and-education

——————–

Tuesday, Dec. 08 CANCELED: DoD Secretary of Defense Maintenance Awards – CANCELED: Department of Defense (DoD) Secretary of Defense Maintenance Awards Banquet & Ceremony * Part of the DoD Maintenance Symposium and Defense Maintenance and Logistics Exhibition * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.sae.org/attend/dod/attend/special-events, https://twitter.com/SAEIntl

Contacts: SAE events, CustomerService@sae.org, 1 724 776 4841

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Dec. 09 1:00 PM Washington CAN holds funeral procession – Washington CAN holds funeral procession outside the Washington State Capitol to commemorate lives lost due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, particularly those who were incarcerated

Location: Washington State Capitol Building, 416 Sid Snyder Ave SW, Olympia, WA

Weblinks: http://washingtoncan.org/wordpress/, https://twitter.com/WashingtonCAN

Contacts: Erin Fenner, Washington CAN!, erin@washingtoncan.org, 1 208 891 8357

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Dec. 10 9:30 AM Puget Sound Partnership Science Panel meeting

Weblinks: http://www.psp.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/PSPartnership

Contacts: Kevin Hyde, Puget Sound Partnership, kevin.hyde@psp.wa.gov, 1 360 819 3045

join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/95791326385?pwd=TCtGUHR3SmZrbDhQeFlwazNRMmVMdz09 Meeting ID: 957 9132 6385, Password: 283301.

——————–

Thursday, Dec. 10 Costco Q1 2021 earnings – Costco Wholesale Corporation Q1 2021 earnings, for the nation’s largest warehouse club chain

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Dec. 10 Microsoft Corp: Q2 2021 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.microsoft.com, https://twitter.com/MSFTnews

Contacts: Microsoft investor relations, msft@microsoft.com, 1 425 706 4400

——————–

Thursday, Dec. 10 Costco Wholesale Corp: Q1 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203