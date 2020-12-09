BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 2:35 p.m.

NEO NAZI SENTENCED

An Arizona man who joined other members of a neo-Nazi group in a coordinated campaign to threaten and harass journalists, activists and other targets on both U.S. coasts was sentenced Wednesday in Seattle to 16 months in federal prison. By Michael Kunzelman. SENT: 730 words.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters barricaded streets in a residential neighborhood in Portland, Oregon, and set booby traps for police after officers arrested about a dozen people in a clash over gentrification and the eviction of a Black and Indigenous family from a home. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 750 words. With AP photos.

UNITED STATES CHINA

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday accused U.S. universities of caving to Chinese pressure to blunt or bar criticism of the Chinese Communist Party. By Matthew Lee. SENT: 670 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

SOC MLS 25 GREATEST

There were times Cobi Jones didn’t think Major League Soccer would survive its first few years, let alone a quarter-century. When MLS contracted by two teams in 2002, Jones and his fellow players wondered if the fledgling domestic league was in trouble. They shouldn’t have worried. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 790 words. With AP photos.

FBN JETS MIMS

NEW YORK — New York Jets rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims is dealing with what coach Adam Gase called “a personal issue” and could miss the game Sunday at Seattle. By Dennis Waszak Jr. SENT: 350 words.

FBN–NFC-Playoff Outlook

The NFC East suddenly doesn’t look so bad, with the New York Giants and Washington tied for the division lead coming off road victories against teams that qualify for the conversation about the Super Bowl. By Schuyler Dixon. SENT: 980 words.

IN BRIEF

ROBBERY LIFE SENTENCE: Man who took a hostage, fired guns in robbery gets life due to three strikes law

INTERSTATE CRASH: Tanker truck crash closes Interstate 5 in Mount Vernon.

VIRUS OUTBREAK GYM LAWSUIT: Judge: Washington state gym does not have to pay virus fines.

SEATTLE TAX LAWSUIT: Seattle Chamber of Commerce challenges tax on high-earners.

SEATTLE FLIGHTS QATAR: Qatar Airways to launch flights between Seattle and Doha