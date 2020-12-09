Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Medical Board has suspended the license of a Portland pediatrician, citing multiple cases in which he allegedly failed to adequately vaccinate patients. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the board found Dr. Paul Thomas had a history of misleading parents about vaccines. In one case the board says a child who wasn’t vaccinated contracted tetanus and required hospitalization for nearly two months. According to last week’s order, the medical board can temporarily suspend a medical license without a hearing when it has evidence that a doctor’s continued practice constitutes an immediate danger to the public. Thomas’ office, Integrative Pediatrics on Barnes Road, has not responded to a request for comment.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Clashes between police and protesters have erupted in Portland in rare daytime violence following the arrests of seven people at a residence that has long been the site of demonstrations against gentrification. Officials say the demonstrators protesting the eviction of a Black and Indigenous family that lived in a home since the 1950s hurled rocks at officers, sprayed a fire extinguisher toward them and damaged police vehicles after seven people were arrested on trespassing accusations. The clashes happened at a home nicknamed “Red House on Mississippi” because it is on North Mississippi Avenue. Activists have been camping at the property since sheriff’s deputies evicted the family in September.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — People in Portland, Oregon, struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to try again for a prepaid $500 VISA debit card to cover household expenses. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the application period will open Thursday, Dec. 10, from 3 to 6 p.m. on the city’s PDX Assist website. Unlike past gift card giveaways organized by the city, the cards will not be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis. Instead, 4,000 applications submitted in the three-hour window will be chosen through a lottery. During past lottery rounds, the system has been overwhelmed within minutes.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has declined to take up an appeal from parents in Oregon who want to prevent transgender students from using locker rooms and bathrooms of the gender with which they identify, rather than their sex assigned at birth. The case came from a school district near Salem, Oregon’s capital city. The federal appeals court in San Francisco had upheld a Dallas, Oregon, school district policy that allows transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity. Parents sued over the policy in 2017, saying it caused embarrassment and stress. Similar lawsuits have been dismissed by courts in other parts of the country.