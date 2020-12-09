Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is extending current restrictions on businesses and social gatherings through Jan. 4 due to a continued spike in new coronavirus cases that is straining the state’s hospital system. The current set of restrictions that took effect last month _ including limiting restaurants and bars to to-go service and outdoor dining _ were set to expire Dec. 14 but will now be extended an additional three weeks. Restaurants were among the businesses forced to close their indoor services, including fitness facilities and gyms, bowling centers, movie theaters, museums, zoos and aquariums. Retail stores — including grocery stores — have had to limit their indoor capacity to 25%.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau says she will resign when her contract ends in June. Her announcement Tuesday follows the local NAACP’s call for her termination and a Seattle Times story saying the Seattle School Board president didn’t expect Juneau had sufficient votes to support the renewal of her contract. The board was to have made that decision next Wednesday. The relationship between Juneau and some School Board members has been strained in the past year, with the coronavirus pandemic adding to heightened concern about Seattle Public Schools’ direction. Juneau is the first Native American superintendent in Seattle’s history. She was Montana’s superintendent of public instruction from 2008-2016.

SEATTLE (AP) — Child welfare officials have reported more foster youth spent the night in hotel rooms while overall reports of child abuse and neglect declined during the coronavirus pandemic. The Northwest News Network reported that the Washington State Office of the Family and Children’s Ombuds made public a report on Monday highlighting the “systemic issues” in the state’s child welfare system. The report, which covers from September 2019 to August 2020, found that calls to Child Protective Services dropped by 42% after schools ended in-person instruction. Officials warned in the report that cases of child abuse and neglect are likely going unreported.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Medical Board has suspended the license of a Portland pediatrician, citing multiple cases in which he allegedly failed to adequately vaccinate patients. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the board found Dr. Paul Thomas had a history of misleading parents about vaccines. In one case the board says a child who wasn’t vaccinated contracted tetanus and required hospitalization for nearly two months. According to last week’s order, the medical board can temporarily suspend a medical license without a hearing when it has evidence that a doctor’s continued practice constitutes an immediate danger to the public. Thomas’ office, Integrative Pediatrics on Barnes Road, has not responded to a request for comment.