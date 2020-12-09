Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Brynna Maxwell scored 28 of her career-high 34 points in the second half and Utah bounced back from a 42-point loss in its season opener to beat No. 15 Oregon State 85-79. Maxwell made 10 of 15 from the field, 4 of 7 from 3-point range and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line. The Utes lost 85-43 to then-No. 10 Oregon in their opener. Oregon State (3-1, 1-1) used an 18-6 run to close the third quarter and open the fourth to take a 68-65 lead with 6:27 to play but Maxwell scored 12 points, and the Beavers were 2-of-9 shooting, from there. Aleah Goodman made 7 of 10 from the field, including 5 of 7 from behind the arc, and finished with 20 points for Oregon State.

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Jenn Wirth scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, twin sister LeeAnne Wirth added 10 points, and No. 25 Gonzaga raced to an 89-50 win over Wyoming. Vanderbilt transfer Cierra Walker scored 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting behind the arc for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs finished at 55%, going 12 of 20 from distance, and made 11 of 12 free throws while dominating the boards 44-19. No player reached double figures for the Cowgirls.

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber says the league remains on track to have losses nearing $1 billion because of the coronavirus. Garber first projected those kinds of losses in June, and with the season nearing a close he said in his State of the League address that lost revenues were indeed approaching that number. The league was initially shuttered March 12 but went on to hold the MLS is Back tournament in a bubble in Florida before returning to local markets for an abbreviated season. The MLS Cup final between the Seattle Sounders and Columbus Crew is scheduled for Saturday in Ohio.

UNDATED (AP) — A group of Major League Soccer players formed to confront racial injustice has earned the league’s Humanitarian of the Year award. Black Players for Change was formed following the death of George Floyd. The group set out to create positive change within MLS and also in local communities. Among its accomplishments was an extensive get-out-the-vote effort and the construction of a mini-pitch for underserved youth in New Jersey. Black Players for Change includes 170 players and league staff.