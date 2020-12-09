Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MEMORIAL DEFACED-SWASTIKA

BOISE — Staffers at the Idaho Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in downtown Boise Wednesday said the memorial was defaced with swastika stickers. The stickers also included the words, “We are everywhere.” By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 500 words by 4 p.m. WITH AP Photos.

TRIBES-GYPSUM LAWSUIT

BOISE — A land exchange between the U.S. and an Idaho agribusiness will expand a giant toxic waste pile next to tribal land and harm tribal members, an eastern Idaho tribe said in a lawsuit. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 599 words.

PORTLAND-PROTESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters barricaded streets in a residential neighborhood in Portland, Oregon, and set booby traps for police after officers arrested about a dozen people in a clash over gentrification and the eviction of a Black and Indigenous family from a home. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 756 words. With AP Photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-US-SURGE

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Arguments over mask requirements and other restrictions have turned ugly in recent days as the deadly coronavirus surge across the U.S. engulfs small and medium-size cities that once seemed at a safe remove from the outbreak. By Heather Hollingsworth and Ryan Foley. SENT: 997 words. With AP Photos.