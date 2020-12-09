Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho health board meeting halted after ‘intense protests’

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho public health officials abruptly ended a meeting Tuesday after the Boise mayor and chief of police said intense protests outside the health department building — as well as outside some health officials’ homes — were threatening public safety. The request from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and local police came after one health board member, Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo, tearfully interrupted the online meeting to say she had to rush home to be with her child because protesters were banging outside her front door. The board had been expected to vote on a four-county mask mandate in Idaho’s most populated region. Police arrested one protester and said they are seeking arrest warrants for others.

MOBILE HOME FIRE-FATALITY

Remains of Idaho Falls man found after mobile home fire

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say the body of an Idaho Falls man was found inside a mobile home after a fire. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says the body, believed to be that of 61-year-old Jarius Hanson, was found inside the home after the fire was extinguished Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported around 1:24 p.m. and the home was full of smoke and flames by the time firefighters arrived. The fire was extinguished within about 20 minutes, and firefighters found Hanson’s remains inside. The cause of the fire and the death are both under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Idaho Falls Fire Department’s investigations division.

POCATELLO STABBING

Police: Pocatello man in critical condition after stabbing

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Pocatello police say a local man is in critical condition after he was stabbed several times last weekend. The Idaho State Journal reports the victim, Alexander Edmo, was dropped off at Portneuf Medical Center Saturday night by a man driving a white 1990s Jeep Grand Cherokee. Edmo had multiple stab wounds, prompting hospital workers to contact police. The driver, described as a light-skinned man wearing all black, left the hospital before officers arrived. The 60-year-old Edmo remained in critical condition Monday night. Police say the stabbing remains under investigation and they’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

THANKSGIVING DAY TRAVEL REPORT

Idaho residents mostly slowed travel Thanksgiving Day

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Transportation officials in Idaho have reported that highway and interstate traffic volumes on Thanksgiving Day were down in most of the state except eastern Idaho. Boise State Public Radio reported that data from the state Department of Transportation shows about 20% fewer cars in northern Idaho and about 8% fewer cars near the Oregon state line compared to 2019. However, traffic headed south to Utah increased by 23% on Interstate 84 near the border and about 5% on Interstate 15. Vehicle counts on state highways were also up in eastern Idaho compared to last year.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho health departments behind on contract tracing

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public health officials in Idaho have reported delays in contract tracing, and have not been able to accurately report the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state as residents refuse to cooperate among a surge of infections. The Idaho Statesman reported that the recent surge is not only straining underfunded, understaffed and overworked public health district employees, it also has slowed their ability to track the virus’ spread throughout the state. With contact tracing backlogged, Idaho’s reported case numbers are lower than reality. Central District Health had logged 23,343 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,693 probable cases in Ada County as of Thursday.

IDAHO BUDGET

Idaho governor to propose tax cuts with $630 million surplus

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little will propose tax cuts and investments in transportation, education and water projects to lawmakers in January following another monthly revenue report that exceeded projections despite rising coronavirus infections and deaths. The Republican governor in a statement Monday spent little time trumpeting the budget numbers that currently show a $630 million projected surplus. Instead, Little warned that tax cuts and investments are threatened by the pandemic that could overwhelm hospitals. More than 1,000 Idaho residents have died and more than 100,000 have been sickened. Little again asked residents to wear masks. He hasn’t issued a statewide mandate requiring it.