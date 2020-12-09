Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DOCTOR LICENSE SUSPENDED-VACCINES

Pediatrician’s license suspended in Oregon over vaccines

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Medical Board has suspended the license of a Portland pediatrician, citing multiple cases in which he allegedly failed to adequately vaccinate patients. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the board found Dr. Paul Thomas had a history of misleading parents about vaccines. In one case the board says a child who wasn’t vaccinated contracted tetanus and required hospitalization for nearly two months. According to last week’s order, the medical board can temporarily suspend a medical license without a hearing when it has evidence that a doctor’s continued practice constitutes an immediate danger to the public. Thomas’ office, Integrative Pediatrics on Barnes Road, has not responded to a request for comment.

AP-US-PORTLAND-PROTESTS

Portland police and protestors clash in broad daylight

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Clashes between police and protesters have erupted in Portland in rare daytime violence following the arrests of seven people at a residence that has long been the site of demonstrations against gentrification. Officials say the demonstrators protesting the eviction of a Black and Indigenous family that lived in a home since the 1950s hurled rocks at officers, sprayed a fire extinguisher toward them and damaged police vehicles after seven people were arrested on trespassing accusations. The clashes happened at a home nicknamed “Red House on Mississippi” because it is on North Mississippi Avenue. Activists have been camping at the property since sheriff’s deputies evicted the family in September.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PORTLAND-ASSISTANCE

Portlanders can apply for $500 virus relief cards

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — People in Portland, Oregon, struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to try again for a prepaid $500 VISA debit card to cover household expenses. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the application period will open Thursday, Dec. 10, from 3 to 6 p.m. on the city’s PDX Assist website. Unlike past gift card giveaways organized by the city, the cards will not be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis. Instead, 4,000 applications submitted in the three-hour window will be chosen through a lottery. During past lottery rounds, the system has been overwhelmed within minutes.

SUPREME COURT-TRANSGENDER STUDENTS

Supreme Court rejects appeal to limit transgender students

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has declined to take up an appeal from parents in Oregon who want to prevent transgender students from using locker rooms and bathrooms of the gender with which they identify, rather than their sex assigned at birth. The case came from a school district near Salem, Oregon’s capital city. The federal appeals court in San Francisco had upheld a Dallas, Oregon, school district policy that allows transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity. Parents sued over the policy in 2017, saying it caused embarrassment and stress. Similar lawsuits have been dismissed by courts in other parts of the country.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSE RESIGNS

Salem nurse who mocked COVID-19 rules to stop practicing

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A nurse at Salem Health who on social media flouted Oregon’s COVID-19 restrictions last month has agreed to stop working for the healthcare provider. KOIN-TV reports Ashley Grames received an Interim Consent Order for her departure effective Dec. 8, according to state records. Interim Orders by Consent are not considered discipline and are binding documents signed voluntarily by both parties. The order remains in effect until the Board votes to vacate it. On Nov. 27, Grames posted a video on TikTok and Facebook saying she still travels often, rarely wears a mask and lets her kids have play dates. Salem Health placed Grames on administrative leave during an investigation before the parties signed the order.

VIRUS OUTBREAK TEXAS BASE

Virus outbreak in Texas army base alarms New Mexico leaders

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico congressional delegation is raising questions about a coronavirus outbreak among a group of soldiers in El Paso, Texas, which borders their state. The Oregon Army National Guard unit recently returned from a month-long deployment in the southern European country of Kosovo as part of a NATO peacekeeping force. The Senators and Congress members say they’ve learned 70 soldiers have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday. In a letter to the Pentagon, the delegation asks for details about how the army will test and contact trace going forward, and if the outbreak has spread beyond the unit.

PORTLAND PROTESTS-POLICE CONTEMPT

Judge finding Portland in contempt seeks practical remedies

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge who found the city of Portland in contempt of his restrictions on police use of less-lethal impact munitions during protests said he wants to issue “practical remedies as opposed to punitive” ones to help the city avoid repeating the violations. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez has set a hearing for Jan. 8 to hear arguments before determining what those remedies will be. He said he wants to make sure police avoid using munitions against people who aren’t being actively aggressive toward them. On June 26, the judge barred police from using less-lethal launchers and pepper spray on people engaged in passive resistance.

DOCTOR-SEX ABUSE LAWSUIT

25 more women sign on to sex abuse lawsuit against ex-doctor

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Twenty-five more women have joined four former patients in an amended civil lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by former suburban Portland physician David B. Farley and negligence by his health clinic. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the plaintiffs who joined the lawsuit Monday now live around the world, from Taiwan to Colorado. Together, they seek $290 million in damages, saying while in his care, Farley performed unnecessary pelvic exams and engaged in sexual battery. Farley’s lawyer Karen O’Kasey has declined to respond to numerous messages from the newspaper, but in court she asked a judge to put the civil suit on hold as Farley undergoes criminal investigation.