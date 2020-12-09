Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

COVID-19 restrictions on dining, gyms extended to Jan. 4

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is extending current restrictions on businesses and social gatherings through Jan. 4 due to a continued spike in new coronavirus cases that is straining the state’s hospital system. The current set of restrictions that took effect last month _ including limiting restaurants and bars to to-go service and outdoor dining _ were set to expire Dec. 14 but will now be extended an additional three weeks. Restaurants were among the businesses forced to close their indoor services, including fitness facilities and gyms, bowling centers, movie theaters, museums, zoos and aquariums. Retail stores — including grocery stores — have had to limit their indoor capacity to 25%.

SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS-RESIGNATION

Seattle Public Schools superintendent to resign in June

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau says she will resign when her contract ends in June. Her announcement Tuesday follows the local NAACP’s call for her termination and a Seattle Times story saying the Seattle School Board president didn’t expect Juneau had sufficient votes to support the renewal of her contract. The board was to have made that decision next Wednesday. The relationship between Juneau and some School Board members has been strained in the past year, with the coronavirus pandemic adding to heightened concern about Seattle Public Schools’ direction. Juneau is the first Native American superintendent in Seattle’s history. She was Montana’s superintendent of public instruction from 2008-2016.

CHILD WELFARE REPORT

Washington state report notes virus impact on child welfare

SEATTLE (AP) — Child welfare officials have reported more foster youth spent the night in hotel rooms while overall reports of child abuse and neglect declined during the coronavirus pandemic. The Northwest News Network reported that the Washington State Office of the Family and Children’s Ombuds made public a report on Monday highlighting the “systemic issues” in the state’s child welfare system. The report, which covers from September 2019 to August 2020, found that calls to Child Protective Services dropped by 42% after schools ended in-person instruction. Officials warned in the report that cases of child abuse and neglect are likely going unreported.

DOCTOR LICENSE SUSPENDED-VACCINES

Pediatrician’s license suspended in Oregon over vaccines

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Medical Board has suspended the license of a Portland pediatrician, citing multiple cases in which he allegedly failed to adequately vaccinate patients. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the board found Dr. Paul Thomas had a history of misleading parents about vaccines. In one case the board says a child who wasn’t vaccinated contracted tetanus and required hospitalization for nearly two months. According to last week’s order, the medical board can temporarily suspend a medical license without a hearing when it has evidence that a doctor’s continued practice constitutes an immediate danger to the public. Thomas’ office, Integrative Pediatrics on Barnes Road, has not responded to a request for comment.

POLICE KILLING-LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT

Seattle police settle wrongful-death lawsuit for $1.5M

SEATTLE (AP) — The City of Seattle will pay the family of Che Taylor $1.5 million to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit filed after two police officers shot and killed Taylor outside a Wedgwood neighborhood home. The Seattle Times reports a judge two months ago ordered the case to trial, after evidence raised questions about whether Taylor was actually armed when he was shot. King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg declined to file criminal charges against Michael Spaulding and Todd Miller, saying the officers had perceived their lives were in danger on Feb. 21, 2016, as they tried to arrest Taylor for being a felon in unlawful possession of a handgun.

CHAIRLIFT DETACHED

2 injured after chairlift detached from line at ski resort

CHEWELAH, Wash. (AP) — Two people were injured after a chairlift detached from its line at an eastern Washington ski resort, according to a news release from the resort. The Bellingham Herald reports a chair carrying two people broke from the lift line on Chair 1 at 49 Degrees North Mountain Resort in Chewelah at 11 a.m. on Dec. 5. Ski patrol attended to the guests who fell and escorted them to the patrol room. They sustained minor injuries. Operators inspected the lift before running the chair and safely unloading the rest of the guests. The resort is investigating and the chair will remain closed until further notice.

AP-US-SEATTLE-MAYOR

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan won’t run for reelection

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says she won’t run for reelection following a term beset by the pandemic and policing protests. Durkan made the announcement Monday in a video message to supporters. Durkan is a moderate Democrat, longtime lawyer and former U.S. attorney in Seattle in her first term in office. She says Seattle has been a leader in making COVID-19 testing free citywide, imposing a moratorium on evictions and on protecting small businesses, immigrants and workers. She has been been criticized over the Seattle Police Department’s response to summer protests when officers sometimes used tear gas, pepper spray and other less-lethal weapons indiscriminately.

SEATTLE PROTESTS-POLICE CONTEMPT

Judge: Seattle police in contempt for blast balls at rallies

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge has found the Seattle Police Department in contempt of court for the indiscriminate use of pepper-filled “blast balls” and pepper spray during Black Lives Matter protests. The Seattle Times reports U.S. District Judge Richard Jones issued a 27-page order Monday in response to a motion by BLM Seattle-King County to find the police department in contempt of his earlier injunction preventing police from using force against peaceful protesters. Jones found four “clear violations” of his order: one involving the use of pepper spray and the other three involving blast balls, a grenade-like device that explodes and spews pepper gas.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JAIL

Virus outbreak in Seattle jail sends 16 inmates to isolation

SEATTLE (AP) — The King County Jail in downtown Seattle experienced its first COVID-19 outbreak believed to have originated inside the facility, sending 16 inmates into medical isolation, according to the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention. The Seattle Times reports an inmate who tested negative for the coronavirus when booked into the jail over a month ago reported having flu-like symptoms on Sunday and tested positive for COVID-19. Jail staff tested 69 other inmates in the same area of the jail, and 15 of them also tested positive. Officials say those with positive test results were transferred to the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.

APNEWSALERT

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has announced she will not run for reelection following a term beset by pandemic, protests

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has announced she will not run for reelection following a term beset by pandemic, protests.