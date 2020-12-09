Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:55 p.m.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters barricaded streets in a residential neighborhood in Portland, Oregon, and set booby traps for police after officers arrested about a dozen people in a clash over gentrification and the eviction of a Black and Indigenous family from a home. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 880 words. With AP photos.

EXCHANGE WOOD TREATMENT FACILITY TOXINS

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Oregon Health Authority are looking into elevated levels of dioxins, a group of toxic chemical compounds, in soil samples taken around the J.H. Baxter Street wood treatment facility, south of Roosevelt Boulevard in Eugene. By Matthew Denis of The Register-Guard. SENT: 730 words.

PORTLAND PROTESTS LAWSUIT AGREEMENT

PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland will take three police officers off protest duty while they’re under investigation for allegedly using excessive force against ACLU legal observers and journalists. SENT: 330 words.

SPORTS

SOC MLS 25 GREATEST

There were times Cobi Jones didn’t think Major League Soccer would survive its first few years, let alone a quarter-century. When MLS contracted by two teams in 2002, Jones and his fellow players wondered if the fledgling domestic league was in trouble. They shouldn’t have worried. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 790 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

FATAL SHOOTING INVOLVING POLICE: Bend man killed by police after alleged robberies, pursuit.

HUMAN REMAINS BLM LAND: Woman’s remains found on federal land northeast of Bend.

