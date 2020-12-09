Portland squares up against Oregon State

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Portland (3-1) vs. Oregon State (2-2)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces Oregon State in an early season matchup. Portland won 86-73 over Portland State on Saturday. Oregon State lost 76-73 to Wyoming on Sunday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Oregon State’s Ethan Thompson has averaged 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Warith Alatishe has put up 9.5 points and 9.8 rebounds. For the Pilots, Ahmed Ali has averaged 20.3 points and four rebounds while Eddie Davis has put up 11.3 points and 4.5 rebounds.ACCURATE AHMED: Ali has connected on 28 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 81.1 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Beavers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Pilots. Oregon State has an assist on 57 of 85 field goals (67.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Portland has assists on 40 of 80 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland has attempted the eighth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Pilots have averaged 27.8 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com