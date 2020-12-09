Washington Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Wednesday, Dec. 09 11:00 AM First commercial load of sustainable aviation fuel delivered to King County airport – King County International Airport-Boeing Field takes delivery of the first commercial load of sustainable aviation fuel

Location: 8555 Perimeter Rd S, Tukwila, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Cameron Satterfield, King County Government, cameron.satterfield@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 9758

Wednesday, Dec. 09 1:00 PM Seattle City Council Finance and Housing Committee special meeting (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

Wednesday, Dec. 09 1:00 PM Washington CAN holds funeral procession – Washington CAN holds funeral procession outside the Washington State Capitol to commemorate lives lost due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, particularly those who were incarcerated

Location: Washington State Capitol Building, 416 Sid Snyder Ave SW, Olympia, WA

Weblinks: http://washingtoncan.org/wordpress/, https://twitter.com/WashingtonCAN

Contacts: Erin Fenner, Washington CAN!, erin@washingtoncan.org, 1 208 891 8357

Thursday, Dec. 10 9:30 AM Puget Sound Partnership Science Panel meeting

Weblinks: http://www.psp.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/PSPartnership

Contacts: Kevin Hyde, Puget Sound Partnership, kevin.hyde@psp.wa.gov, 1 360 819 3045

join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/95791326385?pwd=TCtGUHR3SmZrbDhQeFlwazNRMmVMdz09 Meeting ID: 957 9132 6385, Password: 283301.

Thursday, Dec. 10 Costco Q1 2021 earnings – Costco Wholesale Corporation Q1 2021 earnings, for the nation’s largest warehouse club chain

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Dec. 10 Microsoft Corp: Q2 2021 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.microsoft.com, https://twitter.com/MSFTnews

Contacts: Microsoft investor relations, msft@microsoft.com, 1 425 706 4400

Thursday, Dec. 10 Costco Wholesale Corp: Q1 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203

Friday, Dec. 11 1:00 PM World Bank president discusses the economic and financial challenges of coronavirus on CSIS event – Center for Strategic and International Studies hosts online conversation with World Bank President David Malpass on ‘Confronting the Economic and Financial Challenges of Covid-19’

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: CSIS, externalrelations@csis.org

https://www.csis.org/events/online-event-confronting-economic-and-financial-challenges-covid-19

Friday, Dec. 11 Rachel Brosnahan stars in crime drama ‘I’m Your Woman’ on Amazon Prime – ‘I’m Your Woman’, crime drama directed by Julia Hart becomes available on Amazon Prime Video. Set in the 1970s, the film follows a woman who is forced to go on the run after her husband betrays his partners, sending her and her baby on a dangerous journey. Starring Rachel Brosnahan, Arinze Kene, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Bill Heck and Frankie Faison

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/PrimeVideo

Contacts: Amazon Media Hotline, amazon-pr@amazon.com