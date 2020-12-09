Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cascade 72, Greenleaf 51
Castleford 50, Murtaugh 39
Compass Public Charter School 53, Wilder 47
Dietrich 69, Lighthouse Christian 67
Filer 64, Declo 60, 2OT
Firth 48, Malad 26
Fruitland 64, Nampa Christian 58
Lewiston 65, Moscow 57
Marsh Valley 71, Ririe 41
Oakley 50, Valley 40
West Side 66, Grace 61
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blackfoot 51, Idaho Falls 23
Burley 48, Mountain Home 40
Canyon Springs 42, Twin Falls 39
Cole Valley 57, Parma 34
Hillcrest 53, Shelley 29
Lake City 57, Kellogg 35
Lighthouse Christian 70, Dietrich 41
Minico 64, Jerome 62
Raft River 67, Glenns Ferry 18
Richfield 39, Hansen 22
Rigby 51, Thunder Ridge 44
Skyline 72, Bonneville 56
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/