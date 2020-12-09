Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
Published 9:39 pm

Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cascade 72, Greenleaf 51

Castleford 50, Murtaugh 39

Compass Public Charter School 53, Wilder 47

Dietrich 69, Lighthouse Christian 67

Filer 64, Declo 60, 2OT

Firth 48, Malad 26

Fruitland 64, Nampa Christian 58

Lewiston 65, Moscow 57

Marsh Valley 71, Ririe 41

Oakley 50, Valley 40

West Side 66, Grace 61

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blackfoot 51, Idaho Falls 23

Burley 48, Mountain Home 40

Canyon Springs 42, Twin Falls 39

Cole Valley 57, Parma 34

Hillcrest 53, Shelley 29

Lake City 57, Kellogg 35

Lighthouse Christian 70, Dietrich 41

Minico 64, Jerome 62

Raft River 67, Glenns Ferry 18

Richfield 39, Hansen 22

Rigby 51, Thunder Ridge 44

Skyline 72, Bonneville 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

