BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police on Thursday identified the man who threatened to blow up the office of the Spokane County Democrats as a 45-year-old man from Grand Coulee, Washington, who authorities say was upset at the whole government system. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 240 words.

SEATTLE — The Washington state agency that investigates child abuse said it has received 59% fewer reports of misconduct per week this school year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 290 words.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new government report on high speed rail in the Pacific Northwest recommends that Oregon, Washington and British Columbia formalize their interest in a Cascadia bullet train by creating an independent body to plan and eventually build it. SENT: 400 words.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A gentrification protest in Oregon’s largest city that has blockaded several city blocks in Portland entered its third day Thursday as demonstrators dressed in black and wearing ski masks shored up their makeshift barriers aimed at keeping police out. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 650 words. With AP photos.

SEATTLE — It’s something Pete Carroll has done throughout his coaching career. When one of his players is about to face a former team, the Seattle Seahawks coach makes sure to have a brief conversation the week of. By Tim Booth. SENT: 870 words. With AP photos.

Washington State coach Nick Rolovich acknowledges his team had a meltdown in falling behind by four touchdowns in the first quarter of a loss at Southern California. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 570 words. With AP photos.

NORTHERN LIGHTS VIEWING: Northern lights a ‘big miss,’ US space forecaster says.

HOMELESS SHELTER EVERETT: A $4.3M state grant will help provide shelter for homeless.

CRAB FISHING CLOSED: Marine toxin closes most of coast to Dungeness crab fishing.