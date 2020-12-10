Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise police are investigating after the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial was defaced by swastika stickers earlier this week. The stickers, which included the words, “we are everywhere” as well as the Nazi insignia, were discovered Tuesday morning by a visitor to the memorial in downtown Boise. Dan Prinzing is the executive director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, which maintains the memorial. He says the blatant way the stickers were placed — including one on the diary held by a statue of Anne Frank — is particularly upsetting. Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said investigators have learned similar events have been reported around the Pacific Northwest.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A man authorities say entered the Spokane Teamsters labor union building and repeatedly threatened to blow the building up has been arrested by police.KREM-TV reported the man briefly held at least one person hostage during the Wednesday morning incident, which ended around noon.Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger said the man carried what appeared to be an explosive device into the building, located along a busy commercial street. Traffic was routed away from the building during the incident.Officers were able to get everyone out of the building safely.The Spokane Police Department’s Bomb Squad is working to determine if the device carried into the building was an explosive.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Eastern Idaho tribes say a land exchange between the U.S. and an Idaho agribusiness will expand a giant toxic waste pile next to tribal land. The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes in a lawsuit filed in federal court Friday seek to block the exchange between the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and Idaho-based J.R. Simplot Company. The tribes say the Blackrock Land Exchange violates environmental laws and an 1868 treaty. The deal will expand phosphogypsum stacks next to the tribes’ reservation. The stacks are waste from fertilizer production and contain small amounts of naturally occurring radium and uranium. The stacks also can release large concentrations of radon gas.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho public health officials abruptly ended a meeting Tuesday after the Boise mayor and chief of police said intense protests outside the health department building — as well as outside some health officials’ homes — were threatening public safety. The request from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and local police came after one health board member, Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo, tearfully interrupted the online meeting to say she had to rush home to be with her child because protesters were banging outside her front door. The board had been expected to vote on a four-county mask mandate in Idaho’s most populated region. Police arrested one protester and said they are seeking arrest warrants for others.