Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters in Oregon’s largest city have barricaded streets in a neighborhood and set booby traps after Portland police made arrests in a clash over gentrification and the eviction of a Black and Indigenous family from a home. Several city blocks on Wednesday were closed off by blockades also laced with booby traps that included homemade spike strips and piles of rocks. An eviction protest that’s simmered since September exploded on Tuesday when police made 12 arrests. Mayor Ted Wheeler said the city would not tolerate an “autonomous zone,” and his police chief threatened more action.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland will take three police officers off protest duty while they’re under investigation for allegedly using excessive force against ACLU legal observers and journalists. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the city didn’t release the officers’ names. The move is part of an agreement between the city and ACLU, journalists and legal observers who sued the city over the alleged police use of excessive force. The negotiated pact was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Portland. The plaintiffs agreed not to pursue an immediate motion asking a judge to find the city in contempt of a September court order barring Portland officers from “arresting, threatening to arrest or using physical force” against journalists or legal observers.

GATES, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say members of law enforcement killed a Bend man after he allegedly robbed two businesses at gunpoint, stole and car and led police on a chase. Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon says the shooting happened late Tuesday on Highway 22 near Gates. KTVZ-TV reports deputies responded after robberies at a Dutch Bros Coffee shop and a Domino’s Pizza, according to Deschutes County sheriff’s Sgt. Jayson Janes. Police say Brad Masters then allegedly stole a car leading to a police chase that ended when the vehicle was stopped with spike strips. Police say three troopers and one deputy fired at Masters after only what they described as a confrontation. Salem Police are leading an investigation.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Oregon Health Authority are looking into elevated levels of a group of toxic chemical compounds in soil samples taken around a wood treatment facility in Eugene. The Register-Guard reports although one sample was near homes, the levels of dioxins around the J.H. Baxter wood treatment facility do not pose an immediate health risk to residents, according to DEQ spokesperson Dylan Darling. The off-site soil samples were given to DEQ as required under a 2019 cleanup plan. The results indicate the need for more investigation to understand the source and the extent of the contamination. A Baxter spokesperson was not available for comment.